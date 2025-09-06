Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Tragedy on Richard Branson's private island, Brooks Nader's intervention

Denzel Washington reveals everyone has been mispronouncing his name for years. Dierks Bentley clarifies comments about he and his wife sleeping in separate beds.

Necker Island, Brooks Nader split image

A new tragedy occurred on Richard Branson's Necker Island. Brooks Nader's sisters gave her an intervention after seeing some scary symptoms. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Fatal tragedy on Richard Branson's private island spotlights dark history of billionaire's celebrity paradise

- Brooks Nader's sisters discover basket of needles, stage intervention over ‘concerning’ weight loss drug use

- Denzel Washington says we've been pronouncing his name wrong for decades

Dierks Bentley wife his wife Cassidy

Dierks Bentley clarified some comments he made on a podcast about how he and his wife sleep in separate beds. (John Shearer/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM)

SWEET DREAMS - Country star Dierks Bentley clarifies after confessing he and wife Cassidy sleep in separate bedrooms.

TRUTH UNCOVERED - Charlie Sheen opens up about sexual encounters with men for the first time.

AGELESS BOMBSHELL - Salma Hayek stuns in red bikini for 59th birthday celebration on Instagram.

Salma Hayek holding a drink while posing in a red bikini on a boat.

Salma Hayek posted a bikini photo for her 59th birthday. (Salma Hayek/Instagram)

CHILDHOOD ESCAPE - Macaulay Culkin says John Candy was rare Hollywood ally during troubled childhood with ‘monster’ father.

MATERNAL CONFESSIONS - Robin Wright admits 'huge regret' about raising kids with ex-husband Sean Penn.

ELITE UNDER SIEGE - Hollywood actress becomes latest celebrity to fall victim to California crime spree.

Jennifer Aniston smiles at the premiere of her film "Murder Mystery 2."

Jennifer Aniston shared some details about how she keeps herself looking and feeling youthful at 56. (Michael Buckner)

FOREVER YOUNG - Jennifer Aniston shares the surprising secret that keeps her looking youthful at 56.

