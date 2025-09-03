Expand / Collapse search
Denzel Washington says we've been pronouncing his name wrong for decades

The Hollywood star explained that his mother changed the pronunciation to avoid confusion with his father, who had the same name

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Denzel Washington erupts after photographer appears to grab him on Cannes red carpet Video

Denzel Washington erupts after photographer appears to grab him on Cannes red carpet

Denzel Washington had a heated encounter with a photographer on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Denzel Washington set the record straight regarding the correct pronunciation of his first name. 

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the 70-year-old actor, born Denzel Hayes Washington Jr., said people have mispronounced his name throughout his life and explained that his mother, Lennis Washington, was responsible for the confusion. 

Washington's revelation came as he and Kimmel, 57, discussed the number of professional football players who share the "Fences" star's name. 

DENZEL WASHINGTON SHUTS DOWN REPORTS HE BAILED ON CANNES FILM FESTIVAL AFTER RED CARPET INCIDENT

"Did you know that there are currently four players named Denzel in the NFL?" the talk show host asked Washington before adding, "There weren’t that many before your first Oscar. There were zero in 1987."

"I know. There’s a lot of Denzels now. And this is how you know they named themselves after me, because my name is not pronounced Den-ZELL," he said. 

A close-up of Denzel Washington smiling.

Denzel Washington shared the correct pronunciation of his name.  (Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

"My name is pronounced DEN-zel," Washington continued, using a clipped "e" vowel in the second syllable instead of a long vowel. 

The actor explained that his mother changed the pronunciation to avoid confusion with his father since they would both respond when she called out "Denzel."

"I'm Denzel Jr. My father's Denzel Hayes Washington Sr. I'm Denzel Hayes Washington Jr. My mother would say Denzel, and we'd both show up. So she said, 'From now on, you're Den-ZELL.'" he recalled his mother telling him.  

"Well, that's how she did it. That's how it got pronounced Denzel," Washington added, using the pronunciation of the name he is best known for today. 

Denzel Washington with Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Washington explained that his mother changed the pronunciation of his name to avoid confusion with his father, Denzel Sr.  (Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)

"Oh, that’s smart!" Kimmel exclaimed as the audience applauded. 

Kimmel pointed out that there are now two Denzels on the Arizona Cardinals football team, referring to cornerback Denzel Burke as well as defensive tackle Denzel Daxon, who signed with the team on Tuesday. 

The TV personality noted that Washington's name was not popular among NFL players before Washington won his first Oscar in 1990. Washington received the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his performance in 1989's "Glory." In 2002, he won the best actor Oscar for his portrayal of a corrupt police officer in 2001's "Training Day." 

Denzel Washington with his mother Lennis and wife Paulette at the Ocars in 1990.

Washington is pictured with his wife Pauletta and mother Lennis at the Oscars in 1990.  (Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch via Getty Images)

Kimmel noted that there were a number of players with the names Dennis, Doug, Earl and Cornelius but no Denzels before Washington "dominated the category there."

"There ought to be some kind of compensation for this, should there not?" Washington joked. 

"You should get a small percentage of each jersey sale." Kimmel agreed. 

Denzel Washington

Washington first revealed the pronunciation of his name in 1990.  (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images))

Washington first revealed the pronunciation of his name and the story of how his mother changed it during a 2013 appearance on "The Graham Norton Show."

At the time, Washington teased Norton by repeating his name with both pronunciations while the 62-year-old British presenter struggled to establish which way was correct.

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

