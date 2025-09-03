Denzel Washington says we've been pronouncing his name wrong for decades

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denzel Washington set the record straight regarding the correct pronunciation of his first name.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the 70-year-old actor, born Denzel Hayes Washington Jr., said people have mispronounced his name throughout his life and explained that his mother, Lennis Washington, was responsible for the confusion.

Washington's revelation came as he and Kimmel, 57, discussed the number of professional football players who share the "Fences" star's name.

"Did you know that there are currently four players named Denzel in the NFL?" the talk show host asked Washington before adding, "There weren’t that many before your first Oscar. There were zero in 1987."

"I know. There’s a lot of Denzels now. And this is how you know they named themselves after me, because my name is not pronounced Den-ZELL," he said.

"My name is pronounced DEN-zel," Washington continued, using a clipped "e" vowel in the second syllable instead of a long vowel.

The actor explained that his mother changed the pronunciation to avoid confusion with his father since they would both respond when she called out "Denzel."

"I'm Denzel Jr. My father's Denzel Hayes Washington Sr. I'm Denzel Hayes Washington Jr. My mother would say Denzel, and we'd both show up. So she said, 'From now on, you're Den-ZELL.'" he recalled his mother telling him.

"Well, that's how she did it. That's how it got pronounced Denzel," Washington added, using the pronunciation of the name he is best known for today.

"Oh, that’s smart!" Kimmel exclaimed as the audience applauded.

Kimmel pointed out that there are now two Denzels on the Arizona Cardinals football team, referring to cornerback Denzel Burke as well as defensive tackle Denzel Daxon, who signed with the team on Tuesday.

The TV personality noted that Washington's name was not popular among NFL players before Washington won his first Oscar in 1990. Washington received the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his performance in 1989's "Glory." In 2002, he won the best actor Oscar for his portrayal of a corrupt police officer in 2001's "Training Day."

Kimmel noted that there were a number of players with the names Dennis, Doug, Earl and Cornelius but no Denzels before Washington "dominated the category there."

"There ought to be some kind of compensation for this, should there not?" Washington joked.

"You should get a small percentage of each jersey sale." Kimmel agreed.

Washington first revealed the pronunciation of his name and the story of how his mother changed it during a 2013 appearance on "The Graham Norton Show."

At the time, Washington teased Norton by repeating his name with both pronunciations while the 62-year-old British presenter struggled to establish which way was correct.