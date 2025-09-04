Country star Dierks Bentley admits he and wife Cassidy sleep in separate bedrooms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dierks Bentley is getting real about what goes on in his bedroom.

The sleep-troubled country star opened up this week about the precise conditions he needs to fall asleep, and how it has affected the sleeping arrangement with his wife of 20 years, Cassidy Bentley.

"My wife will be like ‘How’d you sleep last night?’ and we don’t even sleep in the same room right now anymore," the 49-year-old told Bobby Bones on his "BobbyCast" podcast on Tuesday. "We’ve moved beyond that."

He said while his wife falls asleep almost immediately, he needs three pillows "that have to be positioned exactly the correct way" and if she moves "the tiniest bit" in her sleep, "I’ll feel it."

"So years ago, I decided to separate Church and State and I got rid of our bed and I got two platform beds and two box springs and two mattresses," he explained.

The "Drunk on a Plane" singer said they each have their own duvet and "there is a clear line you can see the floor between her bed and mine."

He compared the situation to the advantages of having independent suspension on each side of a truck.

But he said lately, because he’s "such an animal," struggling to fall asleep, Cassidy has taken to sleeping on the couch or in an extra bedroom.

He said the night before the podcast they decided, "We’ve got to get this back on track, when I get back off the road, we’ve got to get back in the same room."

"So, we’re going to try and move her back in this year, it’s a big plan," he joked.

But his sleeping problems don’t end at home. He said when he’s on the road performing, he often gets "zero point zero" hours of sleep because he can’t turn his brain off.

He said he’s tried everything for his sleeping issues, but nothing works. "Sometimes it makes for a better show in a weird way. You’re more raw, more emotional. I find myself crying, talking about my dad." He said his voice is "extra gravelly 'cause I’m so tired. It actually makes for a better show for the audience, but it’s a hard way to live."

When he comes home after being on the road, he said getting sleep is his "number one priority."

Bentley met his wife in middle school, and they were off and on for years until they married in December 2005.

"We met in eighth grade, back in Arizona. It’s a pretty crazy story of just going back and forth with the right time or the wrong time, or right place, wrong time, all that stuff," he told The Boot in 2016. "Finally, I was playing a show in Las Vegas, and opening for George Strait, and she walked on the bus. I kind of knew that that was the moment."

He told radio show Country Countdown USA that they’re planning something "big" for their 20th anniversary, according to Wide Open Country.

"We thought about hiking Kilimanjaro," he revealed. "Whether it'll happen, I don't know. When we got married, we just eloped to Mexico. But the older I get, the more you got to celebrate the wins."

The couple share three children together: Evalyn, 16; Jordan, 14; and Knox, 12.