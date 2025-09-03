Brooks Nader's sisters discover basket of needles, stage intervention over weight loss drug abuse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooks Nader needed her family to help her realize she was abusing weight loss drugs.

Nader's health became a topic of concern among her three sisters during the seventh episode of their reality show, "Love Thy Nader."

The 28-year-old model admitted she was taking GLP-1's after she nearly passed out during an exercise class, and chalked up her symptoms to the medication.

"I typically microdose GLP-1, this weight-loss drug," Brooks said. "But now since I have ‘Maxim’ coming up, and I’m probably gonna be half-naked, I’m upping my dose a little because I want to be extra snatched. But at the same time, the symptoms of the weight loss drug, they’ve gotten a lot worse recently."

The injectable medication is primarily used to treat type 2 diabetes, but has become more accessible to those hoping to shed a few pounds.

"She didn’t eat last night, and she didn’t eat anything today," Grace Ann, 25, said before questioning her sister's motives in a confessional.

"There is an enormous amount of pressure in the modeling industry in order to be a working model. I’ve felt it, everyone’s felt it. But Brooks puts an unrealistic amount of pressure on herself in order to maintain her appearance."

Brooks was adamant that her symptoms weren't "that big of a deal," but her sisters didn't let it go.

"I’m nauseous, I’m tired," Brooks said. "I do this all the time. I do, it’s fine."

"I’m seriously worried about her," Grace Ann said before noting that Brooks was "really fatigued, she’s passing out, she’s throwing up."

The following day, Grace Ann summoned the courage to intervene on Brooks after she, along with sister Mary Holland, discovered a basket of needles in addition to bottles of the drug.

"Just seeing all of the needles piled up in one place makes me realize the gravity of how deep she’s gone in it," Mary Holland said. "This is different doctors, clearly. This is different pharmacies."

Mary Holland added, "That's dangerous. She's overprescribed. This amount is so concerning."

Youngest sibling, Sarah Jane, 23, admitted she also once tried GLP-1's, but realized "something deeper is going on" with her sister.

"Modeling is something you don’t just get, you have to work for it," Sarah Jane explained of the industry. "As sad as it is, there’s an unrealistic beauty standard to reach, and this helps you get there."

The sisters enlisted the help of a psychologist to mediate the intervention, which only caused more tension with Brooks.

"You’re using GLP-1 and not eating and so you’re tired, you can’t really complete a workout," Grace Ann said before Brooks interrupted, "You guys shouldn’t be throwing stones because you’ve tried it and so have you."

Brooks continued, "Why do you think I’m on GLP-1? Because every job I do, it’s like you have to fit into a certain standard and a certain measurement and they’re straight up measuring my hips for all these new fashion jobs I'm getting into in Paris and Milan. There’s requirements I don’t meet. And I know how vapid this industry is and if I say no to it, they’re just going to pick someone else."

The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant admitted she knew "more models that are on it than aren't," and revealed that agencies are "encouraging them" to use the weight-loss drug.

"My career has just started to take off, and I don’t think that it’s a coincidence that it just started to take off once I altered myself and lost weight, fixed my nose," Brooks said. "All the things my team told me I needed to change, I did."

While Brooks acknowledged that she needed to be more mindful of her self-care, she refused to taper off the medication and decided to keep drinking bone broth before her magazine shoot.

"I know my sisters are coming from a place of love, I just find that you don’t know until you’re in that position how to handle it," she said, later confessing, "I think that I have maybe an unhealthy relationship with weight and food because of the industry that I’m in, but I don’t think that I have an eating disorder."