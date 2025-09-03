Salma Hayek stuns in red bikini for 59th birthday celebration on Instagram

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Salma Hayek is celebrating her birthday in paradise.

The "From Dusk Till Dawn" star celebrated her 59th birthday with an Instagram post featuring her posing in a red bikini with the sunset behind her. In the photo, Hayek can be seen holding up a drink and is seemingly giving a toast.

"59 trips around the sun and still dancing ☀️💃🏻 cheers to all of you & thank you for the love 🎂🎉♥️," she wrote in the caption.

Many famous faces flooded the comments section with well-wishes for the actress. Julianne Moore wrote, "Happy birthday!!" while Anthony Hopkins added, "Happy birthday ♥️ We love you."

Naomi Watts wrote, "Happy birthday queen!! 🙌❤️🎂🎉🎈," and Juliette Lewis also chimed in, writing "You’re perfect."

Fans of the actress also wished her a happy birthday, with one fan writing, "Many many happy returns of the day happy birthday old wine 😍😌 🎂 🥂" and another adding, "I wannna see your ID card bc I don't believe your age 😂❤️."

Hayek previously marked her 56th birthday in a similar red bikini, sharing a video of herself dancing on a boat to celebrate.

Hayek has posted many photos of herself in various bikinis in the past. She even posed for the 2025 cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Although the actress stunned on the cover in a green bikini, she told the the "Today" show in May, "I said yes and then when it was time to do it, I tried to back out." She went on to explain that she always struggles with finding bathing suits that fit her and that she had a "very bad case of impostor syndrome."

"I still can't believe it," Hayek added. "I remember when I was young and hot, I used to look at this magazine. I wanted to see who was the new gorgeous model, the new girl of the moment. And it never crossed my mind that I could be on that cover because they didn't look like me. My body's not necessarily the model type and I never thought that was a possibility. And for it to happen when I'm 58? It's really shocking."

Hayek went on to say that if someone had told her years ago that she would be asked to appear on the cover of the magazine at 58 years old, she "would have sent them to the madhouse," but is happy to see that the world is changing.

The "Desperado" star has also been candid about her desire to age gracefully. In June 2023, she posted a makeup-free selfie on Instagram that showed a few strands of gray hair and forehead wrinkles.

"Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning," she wrote in the caption.