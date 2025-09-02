Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Fatal tragedy on Richard Branson's private island spotlights dark history of billionaire's celebrity paradise

Police in the British Virgin Islands are investigating a death at the elite Necker Island getaway

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Richard Branson becomes first privately-owned rocket company owner to reach space Video

Richard Branson becomes first privately-owned rocket company owner to reach space

West Coast correspondent Jeff Paul reports on Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson's historic flight into space.

For years, Sir Richard Branson's Necker Island has served as a luxurious getaway for the elite, including Barack and Michelle Obama, Princess Diana, Robert De Niro, Kate Winslet, Kevin Costner and more. But behind the picturesque paradise lies a dark past. From natural disasters to an unexpected death, the 74-acre private island in the British Virgin Islands has a history of mayhem.

The most recent tragedy occurred in the early hours on Aug. 30. 

According to the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF), emergency services were alerted to a fatal incident on Saturday. A man was transported to the Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. 

RICHARD BRANSON ON HIS UPBRINGING AND NEW 'BRANSON’ DOCUSERIES: ‘I’M INCREDIBLY GRATEFUL’

Richard Branson's Neckter Island

According to the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF), a man died on Branson's Necker Island on Aug. 30.  (Getty Images)

Another individual was treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the incident.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased," the acting Commissioner of Police Jacqueline Vanterpool said in a statement. "This is a tragic event, and the RVIPF is committed to conducting a thorough investigation."

A representative for Branson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Branson purchased Necker Island in 1979 for $180,000, per Branson’s Virgin website. 

According to the mogul, he "had been madly trying to come up with a way to impress a girl I had fallen for," so when he learned an island was for sale in the British Virgin Islands, he contacted the realtor.

Sir Richard Branson purchased the 74-acre island for $180,000 in 1979. 

Sir Richard Branson purchased the 74-acre island for $180,000 in 1979.  (AP)

"We were still in the early days of Virgin Records, and I by no means had the cash to buy an island," he continued. "Luckily, the realtor didn’t know this and offered me an all expenses paid trip to see the islands that weekend. I agreed to go on one condition – if I could bring a guest." 

Branson was originally quoted $6 million but couldn’t afford it at the time. He wrote that a year later nobody had made an offer, and with Virgin Records doing better, he bought the island for just $180,000. He explained, "the only condition was that I would need to build a resort on the island within four years."

But it was not all smooth sailing in paradise.

Kate Winslet at the Golden Globes in a white suit in January 2025.

Winslet was among the guests who fled Branson's residence when it was struck by lightning. (Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

In 2011, Branson's residence was struck by lightning during a tropical storm that ignited a house fire. Twenty guests, including Kate Winslet, fled the house to safety.

"My son Sam and nephew Jack rushed to the house and helped get everyone out, and many thanks to Kate Winslet for helping to carry my 90-year-old mum out of the main house to safety," Branson wrote at the time of the incident, crediting the "Titanic" star for saving his mom, Eve. 

Richard Branson Virgin Galactic

Sir Richard Branson's home on Necker Island was damaged by a fire in 2011.  (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

"My mum is 90 and can walk, but it was more just to speed the process up than anything else. But anyway, she was great. She swept her up into her arms and got them out of the house as fast as possible," Branson told The Telegraph at the time. "Talking to her, she said it's like being in a film set where you're waiting for the words 'cut' but they just don't come. So it was quite surreal for her to be in a real-life situation."

However, Eve recalled a different story. 

"Oh no! I’m sick of this story," she told The Guardian in 2014. "It was the hurricane of hurricanes, and we were on fire. And we would have all been burnt alive if it wasn’t for my grandsons. It was four or five in the morning, and they went around getting everyone out of bed. I remember saying: ‘I’d better put my mac on’ because I wanted to cover up and Jack [her grandson] saying: ‘No, not right now.’

"Anyway, I’d just about got outside and the rain was pouring down, and I didn’t have my contact lenses in. But I was making my way out, and Kate and her two children were behind me. Then she just sort of picked me up and took me down four steps and that was it. I’m sorry, I can’t make a story out of it." 

Six years later, Necker Island faced severe damage in September 2017 during Hurricane Irma.

Richard Branson will soon add cruising to the roster of his luxury travel empire.

Branson's island suffered devastation from Hurricane Irma in 2017.  (AP Photo/Virgin America)

In a blog post for Virgin, the billionaire said he had "never seen anything like" Hurricane Irma and added that it was a "traumatic time." 

Branson explained that while the extent of the damage still needed to be assessed, "whole houses and trees have disappeared" and "bathroom and bedroom doors and windows have flown 40 feet away."

"Much of the buildings and vegetation on Necker has been destroyed or badly damaged," Branson wrote at the time, but his foundation Virgin Unite was already at work to repair the damage.

Kevin Costner and Jewel split

Costner and Jewel were once photographed on the island at a tennis fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation. (Getty Images)

Despite the havoc, the island has also been a place to unite families and loved ones. 

Last year, Costner and singer Jewel were photographed on the island at a tennis fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation, an organization started by Jewel, and, according to the Daily Mail, Branson was the matchmaker.

In the 1990s, Princess Diana and her family - including Prince William, Prince Harry and her mother Frances Shand Kydd - enjoyed the holidays on the island. 

Princess Dian on Necker Island

Princess Diana took her children to Necker Island in 1990.  (Getty Images)

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama stayed on Necker Island in February 2017.

In a post on Virgin’s website, Branson wrote that he invited the couple to the island for a "complete break" after Obama’s two presidential terms.

"It was a huge honour to be able to invite President Barack and Michelle Obama down to the British Virgin Islands for a complete break after Barack finished his second term as President and the family left the White House," Branson wrote. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

