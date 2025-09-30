Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split, Shaun Cassidy's beef with ‘phony’ dad

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban separate after 19 years of marriage: report

- Former teen idol Shaun Cassidy calls out father as ‘phony’ after growing up alone in Hollywood spotlight

- Prince Philip’s notorious straight talk and unfiltered opinions were feared by palace staff: royal butler

WORDS THAT HEAL - Tim Allen says Erika Kirk's memorial speech inspired him to forgive his father's killer.

HEALTH CHALLENGES - Dolly Parton postpones Las Vegas residency due to health concerns.

KRAMER UNFILTERED - ‘Seinfeld’ star Michael Richards mounts wild comeback after infamous rant sparked comedy exodus.

ZERO FIRST DATES - Valerie Bertinelli admits she's never been asked on a first date.

LOVE OVER LOOKS - Jelly Roll's wife slams shallow comments about country singer's 200-pound weight loss.

YOUNG LOVE WINS - Jon Bon Jovi defends son's young marriage to 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown.

NOT 'ALRIGHT' - Matthew McConaughey and his mom were on 'a hiatus' for eight years after she shared family secrets with press.

