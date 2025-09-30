Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split, Shaun Cassidy's beef with ‘phony’ dad

A royal butler claims Prince Philip's notorious straight talk and unfiltered opinions were feared by palace staff. Dolly Parton postpones Las Vegas residency due to health concerns.

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Shaun Cassidy

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban reportedly split after 19 years of marriage. Shaun Cassidy calls out his father as a "phony." (Getty Images)

- Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban separate after 19 years of marriage: report

- Former teen idol Shaun Cassidy calls out father as ‘phony’ after growing up alone in Hollywood spotlight

- Prince Philip’s notorious straight talk and unfiltered opinions were feared by palace staff: royal butler

Tim Allen, Erika Kirk

Tim Allen was inspired by Erika Kirk to forgive the person who killed his father. (Getty Images)

WORDS THAT HEAL - Tim Allen says Erika Kirk's memorial speech inspired him to forgive his father's killer.

HEALTH CHALLENGES - Dolly Parton postpones Las Vegas residency due to health concerns.

KRAMER UNFILTERED - ‘Seinfeld’ star Michael Richards mounts wild comeback after infamous rant sparked comedy exodus.

Michael Richards at the premiere of "Unfrosted."

Michael Richards shared he put himself into exile after his antisemitic rant. (Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images)

ZERO FIRST DATES - Valerie Bertinelli admits she's never been asked on a first date.

LOVE OVER LOOKS - Jelly Roll's wife slams shallow comments about country singer's 200-pound weight loss.

YOUNG LOVE WINS - Jon Bon Jovi defends son's young marriage to 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown.

Jon Bon Jovi next to Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi is still in support of Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown tying the knot so young. (Getty Images)

NOT 'ALRIGHT'  - Matthew McConaughey and his mom were on 'a hiatus' for eight years after she shared family secrets with press.

