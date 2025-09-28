Dolly Parton postpones Las Vegas residency due to health concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dolly Parton made the difficult decision to postpone a string of Las Vegas concerts on doctors' orders.

Parton, 79, told fans Sunday on Instagram that she needed to undergo a "few procedures," but wouldn't be quitting the music business any time soon.

"I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts," Parton shared online. "As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures."

The "Jolene" singer was scheduled to perform in Sin City at the end of the year, with six performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

"As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon," Parton continued. "In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see."

Parton continued, "You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you."

"While I'll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say," Parton added. "And don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet."

The "9 to 5" musician believed: "He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding."

In a second slide, Parton revealed December's shows were now planned for September 2026.

Parton's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Earlier this month, the legendary country star skipped out on a Dollywood event in celebration of the theme park's latest attraction, the new Night Flight Expedition ride. In a video shared at the event, Parton explained her absence, citing health issues.

"Hello Dollywood! It’s me," she told attendees. "I know – and I’m here, and you’re there. And you’re wondering why that is? Well, I had a little problem."

"I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems, turned out it’d given me an infection, and the doctor said, ‘You don’t need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better,’" she continued.

"So, he suggested I not go to Dollywood today, but I’m there with you in spirit," she added. "I was looking so forward to it."