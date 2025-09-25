Valerie Bertinelli admits she's never been asked on a first date

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Valerie Bertinelli made a surprising confession about her love life.

During an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the 65-year-old actress shared insight into her love life, revealing she has never been asked on a first date. The topic came up when Bertinelli discussed the new "Bob the Builder" dating trend, where women are using dating apps to ask men to help with home renovation projects.

"I think it's a great idea," Bertinelli said. "I think sometimes you wanna play a game or, I mean, I don't even know. I don’t know. I've never been on a first date, so I have no idea how it works."

When asked for clarification by "Drew's News" co-host, Ross Mathews, Bertinelli explained, "No. No one's ever asked me out."

Barrymore joked that, rather than dating, Bertinelli "goes straight to marriage." She then asked the actress, "You're Valerie Bertinelli. How the hell is that possible?"

"I got married at 20, and I was married for 20-some odd years," Bertinelli explained, later elaborating on how she and her late ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, got together without ever going on a first date. "My brother Patrick brought us to the concert that [Van Halen] were having in Shreveport, Louisiana. My parents lived out there, and we just made eyes. And then we talked backstage, and then we talked."

Van Halen then invited her to a concert in Oklahoma. She and her brother went to the show together, with Bertinelli saying they "were together ever since" and then, "eight months later, we were married."

Bertinelli and Van Halen married in 1981 and were together for 26 years. Prior to their divorce in 2007, the couple welcomed their son, Wolfgang, 34. Van Halen died in 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Bertinelli married businessman Tom Vitale in 2011, and they split in 2022. The actress filed for legal separation in 2021 and has since been outspoken about the toxicity in their marriage.

"I have been screamed at so many times and told how fat and lazy I am," she confessed on Instagram stories in January 2023. "I realize … that was someone just projecting on me whatever they needed to project on me, but my part in all of it was believing it, and I don't believe it anymore. But it still doesn't stop the feelings from coming up and the hurt."

The actress continued posting on Instagram about the emotional abuse she endured but didn't name her ex-husband specifically. In the social media post, she mentioned the fact that her pants rub together, saying she "was mercilessly mocked" and told they wouldn't rub together if she wasn't so lazy.

"Hidden bruises are something that emotional, verbal, mental abuse do to you that people can't see, but we kind of deal with, every day, when they're activated," she said.

"I'm so grateful that the work that I'm doing on healing is working. So, it's making me giggle now. I put these pants away forever. I even changed the way I walked in them. So, now, I can wear them, hear that sound and that's the sound of freedom, to me," she explained.