Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Morgan Wallen walks off 'SNL' stage, 'NYPD Blue' star Kim Delaney arrested

Hulk Hogan's daughter cut off contact with parents due to alleged 'vicious pattern' of behavior, ‘Little House on the Prairie’ star issues warning about ‘predators’ lurking in Hollywood

Morgan wallen, Kim Delaney

Morgan Wallen said he was going back to "God's country" after walking off the "Saturday Night Live" stage. Actress Kim Delaney was arrested on felony assault charges. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3: 

- Morgan Wallen walks off SNL stage, returns to 'God's country'

- 'NYPD Blue' star Kim Delaney arrested on felony assault charges

- Hulk Hogan's daughter cut off contact with parents due to alleged 'vicious pattern' of behavior

Hulk Hogan and his daughter at the Grammys

Hulk Hogan's daughter Brooke said she cut off contact with her parents.  (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

HOLLYWOOD HORRORS - ‘Little House on the Prairie’ star issues warning about ‘predators’ lurking in Hollywood.

LOOKING BACK - Joey Lawrence shares real last name, regrets he and his brothers changed it as child stars.

AGE IS JUST A NUMBER - Rob Lowe swears by Clint Eastwood's aging hack.

Clint Eastwood, Rob Lowe

Clint Eastwood and Rob Lowe at the Audi Best Buddies Challenge in 2007. (Steve Jennings/WireImage)

'RISE AND FALL' - 'American Idol' winner Scotty McCreery falls over backward on stage during concert.

ROYAL REMORSE - Prince Harry regrets royal exit but Meghan Markle ‘couldn’t wait to get away’: expert.

‘SHOULD’VE KNOWN BETTER’ - Country singer Carly Pearce says doctors ‘dismissed’ heart condition symptoms: What to watch for.

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce detailed heart condition symptoms.  (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

READY TO MINGLE - Fran Drescher has a ‘rotation’ of friends with benefits.

