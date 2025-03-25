Rob Lowe swears by Clint Eastwood's aging hack

Rob Lowe has received aging advice from two men in his life, one being Clint Eastwood, as he continues to take on his 60s.

While speaking with AARP, Lowe explained that an unnamed 70-year-old "idol" of his had advised him to "dial it down" as he gets older. In typical Lowe fashion, he decided to "dial it up" instead.

This mentality led him to become seriously injured over the holidays.

Lowe told the outlet that he had been surfing in Hawaii over Christmas and had fallen on a wave that he had "no business" being on. He separated a rib during the fall, and it still hasn't healed.

"Never let the old man in." — Clint Eastwood

Even after the injury, Lowe decided to continue to live by the motto that another person – Eastwood – told him: "Never let the old man in."

In August, Lowe talked to Howard Stern on his show about his philosophy on aging.

"I’ve been trying to be the best I can be since I was eight years old," he said on the "Howard Stern Show."

"It’s not just physical. People always say, ‘What does it mean to be youthful and all of that?’ And honestly, I get the sense that you know this: It’s an inside job.

"Like, think about what’s youthful: Youthful are kids, and what are kids? They’re curious, they’re enthusiastic, they’re active, they’re interested, they’re interesting, and they’re not checked-out. As we get older, those are harder and harder and harder for us to do," Lowe said.

"So you don’t have those qualities, it doesn’t make a f–king difference if you’ve got a great-looking face and a 32-inch waist; no one’s going to say you’re youthful," he concluded.

Ahead of his 60th birthday in March 2024, Lowe told "The Healthy by Readers Digest" what he was most looking forward to in the next decade.

"I remember 40, I remember 50, and going into 60 feels exactly like that did early on. You’re like, Oh my god. Oh my god. Oh my god. And then as you get closer, I’m psyched.

"Each year we get, we’re lucky. A lot of people don’t get [birthdays], and I feel like I’m the best version of myself that I’ve ever been," Lowe told the outlet at the time. "I felt that way at 40 and 50. If one keeps exploring and pushing and challenging themselves and staying interested and interesting, then age really is nothing but a number."

Now, Lowe is looking forward to welcoming some grandchildren.

The actor and his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, share two sons: Matthew, 32, and John Owen, 29.

He's even spent some time deciding what his future grandkids will call him.

During his interview with AARP, he suggested readers call into his podcast, "Literally! With Rob Lowe," of some possible grandfatherly names.

"I have a probably overly inappropriate interest in my sons’ love lives—because I’m angling for grandkids. It better happen!" Lowe told AARP.

