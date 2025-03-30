Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Fran Drescher has a ‘rotation’ of friends with benefits

‘The Nanny’ star said she is still close with her gay ex-husband

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Fran Drescher is single but still having fun.

Drescher told Page Six at the Cinema Society screening of the new film, "The Friend," about her dating life.

"I have a little rotation," she told the outlet, referring to friends with benefits.

She added, "I’m Fran Drescher. What do you think?!"

Close up of Fran Drescher on "The Friend" red carpet

Fran Drescher attends "The Friend" New York Premiere at iPic Theater on March 24, 2025 in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 67-year-old explained she loves her gay ex-husband, Peter Jacobson, and they are "very close," so when it comes to relationships, she feels the most she can offer is "friends with benefits."

Drescher and Jacobson met when she was 15 and later married in 1978 when she was 21. They divorced in 1999, and he later came out as gay.

In 2020, "The Nanny" star told Page Six she just had one "friend with benefits."

Fran Drescher wears red dress with ex Peter Jacobson

Fran Drescher and ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson co-created "The Nanny." (Ron Galella Collection)

"You know I’m kind of dating myself and it’s going quite well. I’m not dating," she said at the time. "I have my gay ex-husband who I love and he fulfills a lot of needs. I have someone on the side who is a friend with benefits."

She added that due to her busy schedule, she and the mystery man didn’t spend much time together, but saw each other twice a month which was "more than enough."

"It’s delightful and delicious but I’ve got a big life," Drescher added.

Fran Drescher smiles on red carpet while wearing glittering black dress

Drescher first shared she had just one friend with benefits in 2020, saying they only saw each other twice a month, which was "more than enough." (Gilbert Flores)

Drescher is still busy, working on producing a musical of "The Nanny," which has been on hold, and handling several personal concerns too.

"We’re going to resurrect it but between the [actors] strike, my dad passing away [in 2024] and now the Palisades fires, which impacted my house… there’s only so much I can do," she said, adding, "you have to be in the right frame of mind" to do work.

close up of Fran Drescher smiling

"The Nanny" star's home was impacted by the Los Angeles fires earlier this year.  (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Images)

The SAG-AFTRA president said her house is "still standing, but it’s not livable, and the neighborhood is not livable."

