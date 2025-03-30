Fran Drescher has a ‘rotation’ of friends with benefits

Fran Drescher is single but still having fun.

Drescher told Page Six at the Cinema Society screening of the new film, "The Friend," about her dating life.

"I have a little rotation," she told the outlet, referring to friends with benefits.

She added, "I’m Fran Drescher. What do you think?!"

‘THE NANNY’ STAR FRAN DRESCHER ISN’T IN ‘A RUSH’ TO DATE, SAYS SHE FEELS ‘VERY PEACEFUL BEING ALONE’

The 67-year-old explained she loves her gay ex-husband, Peter Jacobson, and they are "very close," so when it comes to relationships, she feels the most she can offer is "friends with benefits."

Drescher and Jacobson met when she was 15 and later married in 1978 when she was 21. They divorced in 1999, and he later came out as gay.

In 2020, "The Nanny" star told Page Six she just had one "friend with benefits."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"You know I’m kind of dating myself and it’s going quite well. I’m not dating," she said at the time. "I have my gay ex-husband who I love and he fulfills a lot of needs. I have someone on the side who is a friend with benefits."

She added that due to her busy schedule, she and the mystery man didn’t spend much time together, but saw each other twice a month which was "more than enough."

"It’s delightful and delicious but I’ve got a big life," Drescher added.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Drescher is still busy, working on producing a musical of "The Nanny," which has been on hold, and handling several personal concerns too.

"We’re going to resurrect it but between the [actors] strike, my dad passing away [in 2024] and now the Palisades fires, which impacted my house… there’s only so much I can do," she said, adding, "you have to be in the right frame of mind" to do work.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The SAG-AFTRA president said her house is "still standing, but it’s not livable, and the neighborhood is not livable."