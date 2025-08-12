Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Jelly Roll drops 200 lbs, Brandon Blackstock's cause of death revealed

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.
TOP 3:
- Country star Jelly Roll confirms he's dropped 200 pounds and eyes another 50 more
- Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's cause of death revealed
- ‘80s star Kelly LeBrock ‘ran away’ from Hollywood for goats, grandkids and simpler life
HOT WATER - Kourtney Kardashian blasted for 'reckless' parenting after putting 21-month-old son on a boat sans life jacket.
NEW ERA - Taylor Swift announces TS12 album 'The Life of a Showgirl' on Travis Kelce podcast.
SERVED WITH STYLE - Sydney Sweeney's brother makes cheeky 'good jeans' joke after his Air Force promotion.
AGELESS APPEAL - Christie Brinkley admits she and 27-year old daughter matched with the exact same men on dating apps.
MOUNTAIN GETAWAY - Kate Hudson rocks bikini on adventure getaway with family in Colorado.
BUNNY DENIED - 'Baywatch' star Donna D’Errico says Playboy rejected her 30 years after provocative cover.
BEACH BOMBSHELL - Heidi Klum suffers wardrobe malfunction during bikini photo shoot.
