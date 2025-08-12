Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Jelly Roll drops 200 lbs, Brandon Blackstock's cause of death revealed

‘80s star Kelly LeBrock ‘ran away’ from Hollywood for goats, grandkids and simpler life. Kourtney Kardashian blasted for 'reckless' parenting after putting 21-month-old son on a boat sans life jacket.

Jelly Roll, Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson

Jelly Roll confirmed that he's lost 200 pounds, and says he's still continuing his weight-loss journey. The cause of death of Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, has been revealed. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Country star Jelly Roll confirms he's dropped 200 pounds and eyes another 50 more

- Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's cause of death revealed

- ‘80s star Kelly LeBrock ‘ran away’ from Hollywood for goats, grandkids and simpler life

a split of kelly lebrock in 2021 and in 1982.

Kelly LeBrock left Hollywood after '80s stardom for a simpler life. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images; John Kisch Archive/Getty Images)

HOT WATER - Kourtney Kardashian blasted for 'reckless' parenting after putting 21-month-old son on a boat sans life jacket.

NEW ERA - Taylor Swift announces TS12 album 'The Life of a Showgirl' on Travis Kelce podcast.

Taylor Swift in London

Taylor Swift announced her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl." (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

SERVED WITH STYLE - Sydney Sweeney's brother makes cheeky 'good jeans' joke after his Air Force promotion.

AGELESS APPEAL - Christie Brinkley admits she and 27-year old daughter matched with the exact same men on dating apps.

Christie Brinkley at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards

Christie Brinkley admits she and 27-year old daughter matched with the exact same men on dating apps. (Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

MOUNTAIN GETAWAY - Kate Hudson rocks bikini on adventure getaway with family in Colorado.

BUNNY DENIED - 'Baywatch' star Donna D’Errico says Playboy rejected her 30 years after provocative cover.

BEACH BOMBSHELL - Heidi Klum suffers wardrobe malfunction during bikini photo shoot.

