Taylor Swift makes 'flirty' appearance in boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast preview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift is set to make an appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast, "New Heights" this week.

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason gave fans a hint earlier Monday morning after posting their podcast would return from hiatus early for a "VERY" special guest. Only the guest's silhouette was shown at the time, but fans immediately guessed Swift.

The NFL brothers later shared a teaser clip featuring a flirty Swift and Travis. The "Midnights" singer noted that blue looked good on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

"Yes, I know," Travis responded. "It's the color of your eyes, sweetie. It's why we match so well."

TAYLOR SWIFT'S BOYFRIEND TRAVIS KELCE GIVES FANS RARE GLIMPSE INTO PRIVATE LIFE WITH POP STAR

Fans went crazy in the comments, praising the brothers for getting Swift on the podcast with them.

"losing my mind," one user wrote."

"THE BIGGEST PODCAST IN THE HISTORY OF PODCASTS!!!"

"OMG IT'S HAPPENING," another added.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Swift's appearance on "New Heights" will mark the first time the pop star has given an interview since she was named TIME's Person of the Year in 2023.

At the time, Swift and Travis had just begun dating, and she spoke about their budding romance for the first time publicly. The two first sparked romance rumors in September 2023 after Swift appeared at one of Travis' NFL games with his family. Shortly before, Travis had tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at one of her concerts.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as h---," she told the outlet at the time. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," Swift added. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."

Swift and Travis have continued to support each other over the past two years, with the NFL star attending multiple concerts of the pop star's billion-dollar "Eras Tour."

Travis even appeared on stage during one of Swift's tour stops in London.

The 35-year-old musician has also attended countless Kansas City Chiefs games, including the 2025 Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "New Heights" episode featuring Swift will be released on Wednesday.