Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's cause of death revealed

The cause of death of Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband and former manager, has been revealed.

"Brandon Blackstock passed away peacefully at his home in Butte, Montana on August 7th under hospice care surrounded by his family," Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis told People. Blackstock's cause of death was melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

The manner of death was natural causes. He was 48.

On Aug. 7, a representative for the family confirmed Blackstock's death in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

On Wednesday, Clarkson announced her plans to postpone additional shows from her Las Vegas residency due to a family emergency.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," the "Since U Been Gone" singer captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father [ex-husband Brandon Blackstock] has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

"I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding," she concluded.