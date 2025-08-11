Expand / Collapse search
Departed

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's cause of death revealed

Brandon Blackstock passed away peacefully under hospice care at his Montana home surrounded by family

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband dead at 48 Video

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband dead at 48

Fox News chief correspondent Jonathan Hunt has the latest on the life of Brandon Blackstock on 'The Will Cain Show.'

The cause of death of Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband and former manager, has been revealed. 

"Brandon Blackstock passed away peacefully at his home in Butte, Montana on August 7th under hospice care surrounded by his family," Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis told People. Blackstock's cause of death was melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

The manner of death was natural causes. He was 48.

On Aug. 7, a representative for the family confirmed Blackstock's death in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's cause of death was melanoma. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

On Wednesday, Clarkson announced her plans to postpone additional shows from her Las Vegas residency due to a family emergency. 

A split of Brandon Blackstock with Reba McEntire.

Reba McEntire shared a close bond with her late former stepson, Brandon Blackstock.  (Shelby Blackstock Instagram; Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for ACM)

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," the "Since U Been Gone" singer captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father [ex-husband Brandon Blackstock] has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

"I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding," she concluded. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

