Kate Hudson rocks bikini on adventure getaway with family in Colorado

Kate Hudson is enjoying some time away with her family.

The 46-year-old "Almost Famous" star posted a series of photos on Instagram from her family vacation in Colorado, which included some familiar faces.

One of the photos shows Kate giving the camera a smirk as she brushes her hair out of her face. In the photo, she's wearing a brown bikini top and holding a guitar.

She captioned the post, "Soul reset."

Also included in the carousel of photos were pictures of Kate with her famous family, including her mom, actress Goldie Hawn. In one photo, the mother-daughter duo poses for a photo with Kate's daughter, Rani Rose, and actress Dakota Johnson.

"Kate, Goldie, Dakota all my favorite women!!!" one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "Is that Dakota in second picture?🤩."

Other photos in the post showed Kate horseback riding with other friends and family members and photos of the surrounding beauty, prompting one follower to comment, "❤️ Beautiful country with great people ❤️."

Hudson and Johnson were also recently spotted together soaking up the sun while on a yacht off the coast of Ibiza in July to celebrate the birthday of Naomi Campbell's partner, Mohammed Al Turki.

Prior to that, Kate posted a series of photos from yet another family vacation in Greece, which featured more members of her famous family, including brothers Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell.

When speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her Netflix show, "Running Point," in February 2025, Kate shot down the notion her family could ever star in a reality show, bluntly saying, "It'll never happen."

"Listen, my dad, he's just too cool. He'd rather just be in Colorado just being dad. … Snake Plissken doesn't do reality," Kate said, referencing stepdad Kurt Russell's character in the movies "Escape from New York" and "Escape from LA."

Russell and Hawn began dating when Kate and Oliver were both young, and although the couple never married, he shares a close bond with them both.

"Essentially, he raised me. … I'm the man I am today because of him," Oliver said on "Sibling Revelry," his podcast with Kate. "There was a moment when he asked us — myself and Kate — if we wanted to be adopted, and we said no. Not that we were, you know, very aware of probably what it even f---ing meant. … We just said, 'Well, we don't need it. The love is right there.'

"At the same time, when you don't have your biological [father] around, it's hard to replace that, no matter what. The love was there with Kurt, no doubt about it. He is my dad. I call him Pa. But there was always, not something missing, but it was always sort of like, ‘Wow, but there’s that other side.'"