Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Henry Winkler's kind move, 'Little House on the Prairie' alum's confession

Henry Winkler, Alison Arngrim

Henry Winkler took in Marlee Matlin after her difficult relationship with William Hurt. "Little House on the Prairie" star Alison Arngrim says one controversial storyline in the show "would not happen today." (Getty Images)

TOP 3: 

- 'Happy Days' star Henry Winkler took Marlee Matlin in after difficult relationship with William Hurt

- 'Little House on the Prairie' star says controversial storyline 'would not happen today' due to age gap

- 'Party of Five' star Scott Wolf's estranged wife taken to hospital by police, accuses actor of abuse in video

kelley and scott wolf smiling in 2016

Scott Wolf's estranged wife Kelley Wolf was detained by police days after the couple announced their divorce. (Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

ROYAL COLD SHOULDER - King Charles' rift with Prince Harry deepens as Queen Camilla refuses to intervene: experts.

ROYAL SHAKE-UP - Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing major staff turnover dubbed a ‘bloodbath’: expert.

NO HOLDING BACK - Sydney Sweeney has no fear of filming nude scenes as she highlights body transformation for role.

Sydney Sweeney Madame Web red carpet

Sydney Sweeney admitted she doesn't "get nervous" filming nude scenes. (Getty Images)

BRUTAL REALITY - 'Grey's Anatomy' star Eric Dane has one functioning arm as ALS progresses.

LOVE ENDURES - Bruce Willis' wife confesses she 'wants it all back' in raw Father's Day tribute to actor.

Bruce Willis in a classic tuxedo kisses wife Emma Heming Willis on the cheek, in a black dress

Emma Heming Willis shared an emotional Father's Day tribute to husband Bruce Willis. (Larry Busacca/VF14/WireImage/Getty Images)

COURT CROSS-OVER - Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan name-dropped in Diddy's trial as prosecution nears end of testimony.

COURTROOM CRACKDOWN - Judge fires warning shot in Diddy trial as juror drama intensifies.

