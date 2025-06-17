Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Henry Winkler's kind move, 'Little House on the Prairie' alum's confession

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- 'Happy Days' star Henry Winkler took Marlee Matlin in after difficult relationship with William Hurt

- 'Little House on the Prairie' star says controversial storyline 'would not happen today' due to age gap

- 'Party of Five' star Scott Wolf's estranged wife taken to hospital by police, accuses actor of abuse in video

ROYAL COLD SHOULDER - King Charles' rift with Prince Harry deepens as Queen Camilla refuses to intervene: experts.

ROYAL SHAKE-UP - Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing major staff turnover dubbed a ‘bloodbath’: expert.

NO HOLDING BACK - Sydney Sweeney has no fear of filming nude scenes as she highlights body transformation for role.

BRUTAL REALITY - 'Grey's Anatomy' star Eric Dane has one functioning arm as ALS progresses.

LOVE ENDURES - Bruce Willis' wife confesses she 'wants it all back' in raw Father's Day tribute to actor.

COURT CROSS-OVER - Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan name-dropped in Diddy's trial as prosecution nears end of testimony.

COURTROOM CRACKDOWN - Judge fires warning shot in Diddy trial as juror drama intensifies.

