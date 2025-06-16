'Grey's Anatomy' star Eric Dane has one functioning arm as ALS progresses

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eric Dane is gearing up for the fight of his life.

During a sit-down interview with Diane Sawyer on "Good Morning America," the 52-year-old "Grey's Anatomy" alum opened up about his harrowing ALS diagnosis and navigating the heartbreaking effects - including losing function in his limbs.

"I started experiencing some weakness in my right hand, and I didn’t really think anything of it at the time. I thought maybe I’d been texting too much and my hand was fatigued," he told Sawyer. "A few weeks later, I noticed it’d gotten a little worse. I went and saw a hand specialist, who sent me to another hand specialist. I went and saw a neurologist, and the neurologist sent me to another neurologist and said, ‘This is way above my pay grade.’"

'GREY'S ANATOMY' STAR ERIC DANE SPEAKS OUT FOR FIRST TIME SINCE REVEALING ALS DIAGNOSIS

Dane - who is best known for playing Dr. Mark Sloane in "Grey's Anatomy" from 2006 to 2012, said he is now losing function in his arms.

"I have one functioning arm," he said. "My left side is functioning. My right side has completely stopped working. [My left arm] is going. I feel like maybe a couple, a few more months and I won’t have my left hand either. It's sobering."

He said that for now, he is able to walk, but added, "I'm worried about my legs."

Dane admitted that he will "never forget" the moment he was diagnosed.

"I will never forget those three letters, [ALS]. It’s on me the second I wake up," he said. "It’s not a dream."

The actor, who shares two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, with wife Rebecca Gayheart, said he began noticing more of the effects of his disease a few months ago during a boating trip with his daughter.

After jumping into the water, Dane - a former competitive swimmer - quickly realized he was not able to swim.

‘GREY’S ANATOMY' STAR ERIC DANE SHARES SURPRISING REASON HE WAS ‘LET GO’ FROM HIT SERIES AMID ADDICTION BATTLE

"[Georgia] dragged me back to the boat," said Dane, who recalled immediately breaking down in tears once on the boat. "I was just, I was, like, heartbroken."

Dane also told Sawyer that he is "angry" about the diagnosis, explaining, "I'm angry because my father was taken from me when I was young, and now there's a very good chance that I'm going to be taken from my girls while they're very young."

Dane announced his ALS diagnosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in April.

"I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," the 52-year-old "Euphoria" actor told People.

"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of ‘Euphoria’ next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

ALS is a "nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord," according to the Mayo Clinic. It causes loss of muscle control as well as breathing and eating problems and can cause dementia .

Patients typically live for three years after being diagnosed with the disease, but some can live for decades, according to the ALS Association.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

These days, the actor - who said his wife is his "biggest champion" - is focused on spending time with his family.

"I don't think this is the end of my story," he told Sawyer. "I just don't feel like, in my heart, I don't feel like this is the end of me. I'm fighting as much as I can. There's so much of it that's out of control."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I mean, I really, at the end of the day, just, all I want to do is spend time with my family and work a little bit if I can," he added.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this post.