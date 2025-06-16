Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing major staff turnover dubbed a ‘bloodbath’: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There’s been another staff shake-up within the House of Sussex.

Four members of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s staff have left in recent weeks, People magazine confirmed on Friday. Hello! Magazine, which was the first outlet to report the news, said that the staffers who left included their Los Angeles-based deputy press secretary, Kyle Boulia, and their U.K. press officer, Charlie Gipson. Both were brought on last year.

Fox News Digital reached out to Archewell, which handles the offices of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for comment.

"This stands as another indication of the dysfunction and instability within their household," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital.

"Highly qualified professionals from many top-notch firms have previously struggled to thrive under the Sussexes," Fordwich claimed. "This latest bloodbath serves as solid confirmation."

According to People, Meghan, 43, and Harry, 40, hired Meredith Maines as their chief communications officer earlier this year. She previously worked for Google, Hulu and "American Idol." The couple also added Emily Robinson, formerly of Netflix, as the new director of communications.

"Something tells me there will be another change in the future," a source told Hello! Magazine. "Meghan and Harry have hired some of the most incredible people at the top of their fields, yet somehow none of them ever work out."

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that about 20 people have left their roles working for the Sussexes. The couple stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California.

"Something is clearly very wrong if you work for the Sussexes," Fitzwilliams claimed.

"There are those who would link this to the reputation Meghan has of being difficult to work with," he shared. "Bullying allegations, which Meghan has strongly denied, have dogged her since they surfaced in The Times before the notorious Oprah interview [in 2021]. They were recently repeated in The Hollywood Reporter where it was alleged that Meghan was ‘a dictator in high heels’ and also appeared in Vanity Fair.

"There could be another reason - the Sussexes are often dreadful at making plans," Fitzwilliams claimed. "On the one hand, it was always clear that a series like ‘Polo’ for Netflix would flop. Yet, they still went ahead. On the other hand, it is most unlikely that Harry took advice before he appeared on the BBC [in May] after he lost his case on security."

"I would love to know who advised them that it made sense to post the ‘twerking video,’" said Fitzwilliams, referring to the video Meghan posted of her and Harry doing the "Baby Mama Dance" on the day of Princess Lilibet’s birth.

"This will haunt them," said Fitzwilliams. "With judgments as bad as this… you can’t blame staff for looking elsewhere."

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that the Sussexes are "on a mission to create their own royal court."

"[They want to] boost their profiles," she claimed. "[There’s a view] that a new, bigger team will be better for them and especially help Meghan create a financial empire."

In February, Vanity Fair published a scathing cover story about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lives in California. A spokesperson for the couple didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment at the time.

Several of those who worked with the former American actress came forward to the outlet and candidly shared their experiences. They described how, at first, the mother of two would be "warm and effusive," creating an atmosphere of "professional camaraderie."

However, whenever something went poorly, "often due to Meghan and Harry’s own demands," she would become "cold and withholding towards the person she perceived to be responsible."

A source told the outlet that it was "really, really, really awful. Very painful."

"She’s constantly playing checkers," the source claimed. "She’s just very aware of where everybody is on her board. And when you’re not in it, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment."

The source described it as "undermining."

"It’s talking behind your back. It’s gnawing at your sense of self. Really, like ‘Mean Girls’ teenager," claimed the source.

Producer Jane Marie had a different experience collaborating with the duchess.

"She’s just a lovely, genuine person," Marie told the outlet.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that the Sussexes are looking to revamp their image as they continue raising their young family in the U.S.

"The Sussexes seem to be losing the war against the constant vitriolic comments from unnamed individuals close to the royal family in London," he claimed.

"The Crown seems to be turning fiction into reality now with brand and media battles constantly going on," he said. "King Charles is seen giving a cheery wave and smile in public but has his head in his hands in private over how to unite the family."

Fordwich and Fitzwilliams said the couple’s swift staff turnaround has raised eyebrows.

Two sources told Vanity Fair that a colleague with ties to the couple’s Spotify podcast "Archetypes" took a leave of absence after working on three episodes. Several others said they took extended breaks from work "to escape scrutiny," left their jobs, or underwent "long-term therapy after working with Meghan."

"I think if Meghan acknowledged her own shortcomings or personal contributions to situations rather than staying trapped in a victim narrative, her perception might be better," a source told Vanity Fair. "But who am I to criticize Meghan Markle? She’s doing great."

When the couple made their royal exit, they cited the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media, as well as a lack of support from the palace, as their reasons for stepping back. But in 2021, days before Meghan and Harry’s televised interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, royal reporter Valentine Low broke the story of bullying allegations against the duchess.

Meghan’s team strongly refuted the claims.

"The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital at the time.

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

A spokesperson for the Sussexes also told The Times, "Let’s just call this what it is – a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation."

Low told Fox News Digital in 2023 that he stood by his reporting.

"The important thing is we all know they’re quite litigious," he said, referring to the Sussexes. "But despite getting several strongly worded letters from their lawyers before we published - after we published, we didn’t hear a word from them. So that speaks volumes, too."

Low’s book "Courtiers" also alleged that "relations between the couple and some of their senior staff became so fractious that William’s private secretary had to step in to help keep the peace." Low also claimed that some former staff still had difficulty discussing their experiences. Some would even refer to themselves as members of "The Sussex Survivors’ Club."

When Low’s book was published in 2023, reps for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace previously told Fox News Digital they generally do not comment "on such books."

Meghan returned to Instagram in the new year after disabling her social media accounts ahead of her 2018 royal wedding. There, she regularly promotes her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and her Netflix lifestyle series, "With Love, Meghan." New episodes are premiering in the fall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.