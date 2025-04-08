Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: 'Gilligan's Island' star's troubled childhood, Bill Murray snaps at man

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- 'Gilligan's Island' star Tina Louise suffered troubled childhood before Hollywood fame

- Bill Murray snaps at man in New York movie theater, accuses him of assault

- ‘Duck Dynasty’ star Phil Robertson’s family gives ‘tough’ health update following Alzheimer’s diagnosis

SHOW ME THE HONEY - Meghan Markle’s cash grab is royal family’s biggest nightmare: expert.

FUN IN THE SUN - ‘Rocky’ star Dolph Lundgren, wife Emma Krokdal soak up Miami sun after actor’s years-long health battle.

FOOL ME ONCE - Kevin Bacon is ‘more careful’ after losing money in infamous Ponzi scheme.

'LIFE-LONG FRIEND' - Jay North, 'Dennis the Menace' star, dead at 73.

'A NIGHTMARE' - 'Modern Family' star told he was dying 30 years after being hit by cement truck.

'NEW KIND OF LOVE' - Kelsea Ballerini reveals what she finds ‘sexiest' about new boyfriend after painful divorce.

'HARD WORKIN' MAN' - Brooks & Dunn lead singer walks off stage during encore, leaving fans concerned for his health.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube