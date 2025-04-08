Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: 'Gilligan's Island' star's troubled childhood, Bill Murray snaps at man

‘Duck Dynasty’ star Phil Robertson’s family gives ‘tough’ health update following Alzheimer’s diagnosis, royal family reportedly concerned about Meghan Markle's new brand

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Tina Louise, Bill Murray

Tina Louise, who starred as Ginger on "Gilligan's Island," shared details of her difficult childhood. Bill Murray accused a man of physically assaulting him in a New York movie theater. (Getty Images)

TOP 3: 

- 'Gilligan's Island' star Tina Louise suffered troubled childhood before Hollywood fame

- Bill Murray snaps at man in New York movie theater, accuses him of assault

- ‘Duck Dynasty’ star Phil Robertson’s family gives ‘tough’ health update following Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Meghan Markle laughs near the stove at home.

Meghan Markle's cash grab is royal family’s biggest nightmare, according to a royal expert. (Netflix)

SHOW ME THE HONEY - Meghan Markle’s cash grab is royal family’s biggest nightmare: expert.

FUN IN THE SUN - ‘Rocky’ star Dolph Lundgren, wife Emma Krokdal soak up Miami sun after actor’s years-long health battle.

FOOL ME ONCE - Kevin Bacon is ‘more careful’ after losing money in infamous Ponzi scheme.

Actor Jay North holds a Dennis the Menace puppet, portrait from series.

Jay North, who starred in "Dennis the Menace," died Sunday at home in Florida. He was 73. (Getty Images)

'LIFE-LONG FRIEND' - Jay North, 'Dennis the Menace' star, dead at 73.

'A NIGHTMARE' - 'Modern Family' star told he was dying 30 years after being hit by cement truck.

'NEW KIND OF LOVE' - Kelsea Ballerini reveals what she finds ‘sexiest' about new boyfriend after painful divorce.

kelsea ballerini and chase stokes smiling

Kelsea Ballerini, with boyfriend Chase Stokes, revealed her beau's sexiest quality.  (Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)

'HARD WORKIN' MAN' - Brooks & Dunn lead singer walks off stage during encore, leaving fans concerned for his health.

