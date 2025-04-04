Expand / Collapse search
'Gilligan's Island' star Tina Louise suffered troubled childhood before Hollywood fame

The actress, who played Ginger Grant, said she has not received any residuals from the hit sitcom

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
close
Before Tina Louise found herself stranded on a tropical island, she was plagued with loneliness as a child in boarding school.

The actress, who found fame as the glamorous Ginger Grant on the sitcom "Gilligan’s Island," has recently released the audio version of her 1997 book, "Sunday: A Memoir." The star said that, for the first time, she finally felt free to discuss her painful childhood in depth.

"I didn’t live with my mother until I was 11," Louise told Fox News Digital. "I had a whole period of life without her… I kept all of that inside of me. And then, I developed anger. By the time I was picked up by my mother, she was with her third husband and had a different life. It was a very sophisticated life that she wanted for herself, so she found a very successful man."

'GILLIGAN'S ISLAND' STAR TINA LOUISE REVEALS SEXIEST CO-STAR, QUALITIES SHE'S LOOKING FOR IN A PARTNER

A close-up of Dawn Wells in a yellow bikini, Bob Denver in a red sweater and Tina Louise in a white bikini

From left: Dawn Wells, Bob Denver and Tina Louise, circa 1965. Louise told Fox News Digital that, for the first time, she feels at ease telling her full story. (ALAMY)

"I live in the present," Louise shared. "But I’ve never dealt with what happened to me. When the book first came out, my mother was alive. She didn’t like it to the point that she said I made it up. I understood that as her not wanting to deal with it… She was the most dominant force in my life."

When Louise, then Tina Blacker, was born, her mother was 18 and her father was 10 years older. By the time she was 4 years old, they were divorced. At 6 years old, she was sent away to a boarding school in Ardsley, New York, where she wondered if her parents would ever come back for her.

"I didn’t want to be there right from the start," she explained. "We were all just a bunch of angry little girls. It was like ‘Lord of the Flies’ — nobody wanted to be there. And there were gangs of little girls. You were always going to find someone to pick on. I was told that my job was to hit this little girl. It was ridiculous. I never figured out why they chose me."

Book cover for Tina Louise's Sunday

Louise's audiobook "Sunday" is available now. (Audible)

"I remember I kept trying to catch a very bad cold so that I could hardly speak, so I could leave this place," Louise shared. "They kept giving me hot milk. I was asked to call my mother. I told her I wanted to come to her, but I was told it wasn’t the time to get out. I learned she was with her second husband, and he didn’t want a little girl in the house. He just wanted to be alone with his beautiful wife."

One student stabbed Louise in the wrist with a pencil. A faint scar is still present, she said. When she was caught chatting with another little girl at night, Louise claimed a teacher made her stand alone in a pitch-black bathroom with spiders crawling on the ceiling. She described being slapped when she struggled to run a bath. Her closest friends were caterpillars she hid in a box under her bed. They were taken away, she said.

Tina Louise wearing a low-cut lavender dress

Louise later found solace as an actress playing make-believe. (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

"They took everything away," Louise recalled. "My mother once brought me a doll, and that was immediately taken away in the night. I don’t remember ever getting it back. You don’t remember things like that. You just remember that it was taken away."

Tina Louise wearing a black and brown dress.

Louise spends her time reading to children. (J. Countess/WireImage/Getty Images)

Louise always prayed for Sundays. It was visiting day. She always waited for her parents that day, but they didn’t always come.

"I yearned for hugs," she said. "I don’t think I knew what was going on. I just knew that it was painful."

Tina Louise in a white satin dress posing with her Gilligan's Island cast as they wear dark clothing.

From left: Producer Sherwood Schwartz, actresses Dawn Wells and Tina Louise, and actors Bob Denver and Russell Johnson of "Gilligan's Island" offstage at the 2nd Annual TV Land Awards held at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, California, on March 7, 2004. (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

It wouldn’t be until Louise was 8 years old that she was able to move in with her father and his new wife. She was elated. But her happiness wouldn’t last long. At age 11, her mother, who had married a wealthy doctor, the third of what would be four husbands, wanted her to live with them in a fancy New York City townhouse.

A young Tina Louise singing to a mic.

A young Tina Louise recorded her only album, "It's Time for Tina," in 1957.  (PoPsie Randolph/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Louise admitted that, for years, she was angry at her father for not being willing to fight for her in court. She wouldn’t see him until right before Hollywood came calling.

"I was very upset," she said. "I could never even say his name. It couldn’t come out of my mouth… I just expected him to do something about it. When I went to live with my mother, I couldn’t believe that I had to tell him that I couldn’t see him anymore. It’s very strange, a strange thing, to put something like that on me because I wanted to see him."

Tina Louise with two of her "Gilligan's Island" castmates as they smile and pose in costume outdoors.

Louise said she looked for her father at age 22. (Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

At age 22, a grown-up Louise, who had started acting, went out in search of her father. 

Tina Louise in a glamorous pose.

Louise, circa 1960. (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

"We had to establish a new relationship," she said. "It wasn’t easy… but we had to rebuild."

Her relationship with her mother was complicated.

Tina Louise smiling next to Brad Pitt in a white shirt.

Louise and Brad Pitt attend the Beverly Hills premiere of "Johnny Suede" at Laemmle's Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills, California, circa 1992. (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

"She was a vivacious person, but she had lost her mother when she was 3," Louise explained. "So she had her problems… She couldn’t have imagined that, at age 18, she would have a child. She didn’t have a mother. My grandfather, who I only saw twice, put his children in an orphanage for a while. Then he got a nanny."

Tina Louise chatting with Elvis Presley in a uniform.

Louise is seen interviewing Elvis Presley upon his return from his 1959-60 Army tour of duty in Germany. (Getty Images)

"My mother had her dream world," she reflected. "She wanted to live a certain way and be surrounded by certain people. She was very beautiful. She loved the arts. But she lost her temper a lot with people… I don’t think she realized it herself… But she did go along with the fact that I wanted to study acting. And that was very exciting."

Louise would later escape from her past as a castaway. She catapulted to stardom on the ‘60s sitcom "Gilligan’s Island." Over the years, it would continue to find new viewers, thanks to reruns and streaming platforms.

Tina Louise wearing a purple suit and a matching hat.

Louise didn’t get rich from "Gilligan's Island." (Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Louise insisted the show didn’t make the cast rich. She previously told Forbes that she hasn't received residuals.

Tina Louise posing alongside her two "Gilligan's Island" castmates wearing leopard.

From left: Ginger (Tina Louise), Mary Ann (Dawn Wells) and Mrs. Howell (Natalie Schaefer) in a scene from the 1960s television comedy "Gilligan's Island." (Getty Images)

"Nobody was getting them at that time — nobody," she told Fox News Digital. "I read somewhere that [co-star] Dawn [Wells] was able to get something through a lawyer. But that’s just what I read. I don’t remember. But we never did. The people that owned it earned a lot of money, that’s for sure. I’m just amazed that it’s still on!"

In 1996, Louise read another article, one about the drop in students’ ability to read, The New York Times reported. It prompted her to join Learning Leaders, a nonprofit that trained volunteers to tutor public school students throughout New York City. According to the outlet, she quietly worked with students for the next two decades. 

Tina Louise wearing a denim jacket smiling and leaning against her daughter

Louise with her daughter during New York Fashion Week, circa 2002. (Evan Agostini/ImageDirect/Getty Images)

The outlet noted that after the organization lost its funding a few years ago, Louise began helping out on her own.

Tina Louise holding several children's books.

Louise said helping children learn how to read has been one of her lifelong passions. (Chad Buchanan/Getty Images)

It's something she still does today.

"It gives me so much joy," she said. "Helping students and giving them hope."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

