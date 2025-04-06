Jay North, 'Dennis the Menace' star, dead at 73

Jay North, known for his "Dennis the Menace" character on the beloved '60s sitcom, died Sunday, Fox News Digital confirmed. He was 73.

North died at home in Lake Butler, Florida, after battling colon cancer for years, according to a social media post shared by his longtime friends, "Lassie" actor Jon Provost and wife Laurie Jacobson.

The child actor found acclaim with his role as Dennis Mitchell, an at-times unruly youngster who was known for burdening his neighbor, George Wilson.

"Jeanne Russell just called us with terribly sad, but not unexpected news," Jacobson shared online. "Our dear friend Jay North has been fighting cancer for a number of years and this morning at noon EST, Jay passed peacefully at home.

"As many of his fans know, he had a difficult journey in Hollywood and after... but he did not let it define his life. He had a heart as big as a mountain, loved his friends deeply. He called us frequently and ended every conversation with "I love you with all my heart." And we loved him with all of ours."

She added, "A life-long friend of Jon's, a brother to Jeanne and a dear friend to me, we will miss him terribly. He is out of pain now. His suffering is over. At last he is at peace."

Provost wrote with "a heavy heart" that his friend of nearly 70 years died Sunday.

"We just lost another original and dear friend, Jay ‘Dennis the Menace’ North," Provost shared. "Jay passed today at 12:00 EST, I've known Jay for almost 70 years, now you can rest in peace Jay.

"It wasn't as easy for you as it was for some of us, not that it was a piece of cake that's for sure, but you did suffer a lot more than most. You were a great guy Jay and I miss you with all my heart, but I know you're at peace now."

North's character was based on the "Dennis the Menace" comic strip created by Hank Ketcham.

The show aired for four seasons, beginning in October 1959, and was canceled in 1963 after more than 140 episodes.