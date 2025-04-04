Bill Murray snaps at man in New York movie theater, accuses him of assault

Bill Murray is putting his foot down.

The actor was at a movie theater in New York recently to promote his new film, "The Friend." In a video that's been making the rounds on social media, Murray got into an altercation with a man in the lobby of the theater he seemed to believe was being aggressive toward him.

At the beginning of the video, Murray is walking with a security guard inside the theater. A man is walking close behind him, and Murray suddenly stops and stomps on the ground, seemingly at the man's feet.

BILL MURRAY ADDRESSES ‘INAPPROPRIATE BEHAVIOR’ ALLEGATION

"Stop it," he said, turning and pointing at the man, who immediately puts his hands up. "If you attack me like that again, I'll step on your foot."

"No, no," the man responded, stepping back and keeping his hands up, but Murray kept talking to him as security guards guided him away.

"Don't do it," he says. "That's a physical assault you just made. Don't do it again. Don't do it again. You're not big enough to do that."

The man can be heard yelling, "Sorry" as Murray is led off.

Fox News Digital reached out to reps for Murray for comment.

As the video of the interaction has been circulating online, many people have weighed in on Murray's behavior in the video, with some empathizing with his frustration, and others suggesting he was out of line.

"Honestly, if someone stepped on Bill Murray’s foot and disrespected him, he’s got every right to snap," one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "The man’s a legend, give him some space. Fans need to remember, celebrity or not, people still deserve basic respect."

"That was a pretty restrained reaction considering dude was following him so close he stepped on him," another commented.

With a more critical interpretation, one person tweeted, "Privileged old actor that thinks he’s entitled to do or say anything. I’d love to know exactly how he was ‘attacked’!"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Another joked, "Don’t get too close to the porcelain people guys they get angry when we dirty them with our presence."

Murray isn't the only celebrity who's snapped at someone he considered rude.

In October, another legendary actor, Denzel Washington, made waves when a video shared to social media showed him lashing out at fans who were gathered to ask for his autograph.

Washington visited New York City's Museum of Modern Art to attend a film benefit honoring Samuel L. Jackson. He stopped outside to pose for photos with fans, but another group stood nearby, calling out to him and asking him for autographs. He didn't acknowledge them while he took the photos but turned to speak to them before going inside.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In video obtained by Fox News Digital, Washington could be heard saying, "Put this down. I heard you. You talk about showing love … respect me."

"We always do," one fan responded.

"I said, ‘I’ll see you when I get out.' Which part of that don't y'all understand?" Washington said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Or not, or not! We can do it another way. Either way I can do it both ways, y'all."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.