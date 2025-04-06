Kevin Bacon is ‘more careful’ after losing money in infamous Ponzi scheme

Kevin Bacon made some rare comments about losing money in Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme in the 2000s.

Speaking with Esquire, the actor said, "There's not that much to say, really. If it seems too good to be true, then it’s too good to be true."

He added that he and his wife, actress Kyra Sedgwick, aren’t "jaded" from the experience.

"More careful, but not jaded," the "Footloose" star said.

Bacon said he uses the frustration in his gym routine.

"The machine is right next to a window, and when I look out that window, I’m looking right at the building where Madoff was," he told the outlet. "I’m in excruciating pain, doing the leg press, staring out that window. It’s perfect in a funny way because I also have to think, ‘I can get through this.’ And that’s how we felt about Madoff."

"It sucked, and we were certainly angry and all the things. But then we woke up the next day and said, ‘What do we got? We love each other. We love our children. We’re healthy. No one took away our ability to make a living.’ So we got back to work."

Sedgwick and Bacon opened up about losing their savings in their book, "What Makes a Marriage Last," after Madoff was arrested in 2008, recalling it was a tough time but knew they would get through it.

"We were both in shock at first," Sedgwick wrote. "But then you do a really quick body scan to get some perspective — you have to; otherwise, you just freak out: our children were safe, we were still working, we could make the money back … So, yeah, it felt awful and scary for a long time, But we knew we were going to get through it."

Bacon stars in the upcoming Amazon Prime series "Bondsman" and the Netflix series "Sirens," both to be released this year.

