Brooks & Dunn lead singer walks off stage during encore, leaving fans concerned for his health

Country music icon Ronnie Dunn has fans concerned after the country star abruptly walked offstage.

During a concert in Indianapolis on Thursday, the 71-year-old Brooks & Dunn member was singing the band's iconic hit, "Boot Scootin' Boogie" during the show's encore when, at one point, he gestured that he was done.

In a video posted to TikTok, Dunn finished his verse in the song before shaking his head at a member of his band, insinuating that he was no longer going to perform.

He faced the audience and pounded his heart before waving and walking offstage.

RONNIE DUNN SAYS NEW ALBUM '100 PROOF NEON' IS A RETURN TO COUNTRY MUSIC OF THE '80S

"Feel better, Ronnie!!! Thanks for giving us all you could!!" the caption of the video read.

In another video posted to TikTok, Dunn was seen sitting down on the stage risers during a song.

"Anyone know what’s going on?! Hoping a quick bug, and he’s back on stage tomorrow!" the caption read.

"When they were in Houston he said he was getting over Covid and strept [SIC] throat. He needs to rest and recover," one user commented on the post.

Fans took to social media to share thoughts of encouragement and well-wishes to Dunn.

"Praying for you Ronnie! Hope you get better soon," one fan wrote on the band's official Instagram page.

"You guys were awesome last night in Indy!!!! My first time seeing yall and definitely was a dream well met!! It looked like you were sick near the end though and I hope you get better soon!!!!!" another wrote.

Representatives for the band and Dunn did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Dunn, who returned to the stage Friday night, has not addressed the exit.

Last month, he revealed that he had been battling the flu as well as strep throat.

"Had to fight through the last two shows (the flu and strep aren’t a singer’s friend...) Crowds have been terrific and thanks to the best band and crew in the business we’ve powered through it…he wrote on Instagram.