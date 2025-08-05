Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Dolly Parton altered Playboy outfit, 'Duck Dynasty' star makes bold move

Expand / Collapse search
Dolly Parton Playboy, Duck Dynasty stars

Dolly Parton refused to wear the classic Playboy bunny costume out of respect for her religious fans. Sadie Robertson's husband made a bold move to impress father-in-law Willie on the finale of "Duck Dynasty: The Revival." (Getty Images; A&E Network)

 TOP 3:

-Dolly Parton altered Playboy bunny outfit for magazine cover to respect religious fans: author

-‘Duck Dynasty’ star Sadie Robertson’s husband makes bold move to impress famous father-in-law

-Loni Anderson, 'WKRP in Cincinnati' star, dead at 79

Loni Anderson

Loni Anderson, star of "WKRP in Cincinnati," passed away. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

ROUGH WATERS - ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen admits fear of death is making him rethink retirement plans.

INDECENT PROPOSAL - Pamela Anderson doubles down on claims that Sylvester Stallone once offered her gifts to be his 'No. 1 girl.'

Pamela Anderson, Sylvester Stallone

Despite Sylvester Stallone denying the claims when she initially made them, Pamela Anderson is still insisting that he offered her luxury gifts in exchange for being his "No. 1 girl." (Getty Images)

ROYAL RETREAT - Prince Andrew wins battle to keep crumbling estate, expert says.

STRAIGHT SHOOTER - Sydney Sweeney's gun range video goes viral after ad backlash. 

Sydney Sweeney poses for photos at the Americana premiere

Sydney Sweeney's gun range video goes viral after American Eagle ad backlash.  (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

SEX, GUNS & VODKA - 'The Hunting Wives' pushes the envelope for Netflix with Malin Akerman as a steamy seductress. 

REALITY CHECK - 'Golden Bachelor' star Mel Owens does damage control after controversial age preference comments. 

ROCK STAR BACKLASH - Rod Stewart's controversial Ozzy Osbourne tribute sparks debate. 

