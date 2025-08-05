Expand / Collapse search
Pamela Anderson doubles down on claims that Sylvester Stallone once offered her gifts to be his 'No. 1 girl'

'The Naked Gun' actress questioned how she could fabricate 'pretty specific' details about Sylvester Stallone's alleged offer

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Original 'Naked Gun' director declares he will not see 2025 reboot Video

Original 'Naked Gun' director declares he will not see 2025 reboot

In an interview with Fox News Digital earlier this month, filmmaker David Zucker declared that he will not be watching "The Naked Gun" starring Liam Neeson, stating the entire concept of a "Naked Gun" reboot unoriginal and played out.

Two years after Sylvester Stallone vehemently denied Pamela Anderson's claims that he once offered her gifts to be his "No. 1 girl," the "Naked Gun" star seemed to reignite the feud during Sunday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live." 

After being asked to respond to Stallone's denial that he once offered to buy her a condo and a Porsche, Anderson, 58, said, "Well, how could you make that up?... You know? I mean, that was pretty specific."

Host Andy Cohen followed up with another question, asking Anderson if there "was a different car" that would’ve changed her mind at the time. 

A split image of Pamela Anderson and Sylvester Stallone

Pamela Anderson claimed that Sylvester Stallone once offered her gifts to be his "No. 1 girl." The actor, 78, previously denied these claims.  (Getty Images)

"Maybe like a Shelby Cobra," she joked, before saying, "No, no, no."

A representative for Stallone did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

In her 2023 Netflix documentary, "Pamela, a Love Story," Anderson said, "He offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his 'No. 1 girl.' And I was like, ‘Does that mean there’s No. 2? Uh-uh.' He goes, ‘That’s the best offer you’re gonna get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now.’"

At the time, a representative for Stallone firmly denied Anderson's claim in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

"The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated… Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement."

Pamela Anderson at a fashion event

Pamela Anderson doubled down on her Stallone claims during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live." (Getty Images)

In the documentary, Anderson explained why she turned down Stallone's alleged offer, saying, "I wanted to be in love. I didn’t want anything less than that."

These days, it seems like Anderson has found love with her "Naked Gun" costar, Liam Neeson

Anderson and Neeson, 73, have been sparking romance rumors since their press tour began.

According to People, the two are dating. A source close to the movie said, "It's a budding romance in the early stages. It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other."

Neeson previously admitted he was "in love" with his co-star.

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson

The pair have sparked romance rumors since kicking off their press tour for "The Naked Gun,." (Getty Images; Today Show/Instagram)

"With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with. I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film," Neeson told People in October.

Anderson also complimented Neeson, saying he's "the perfect gentleman." 

"He brings out the best in you … with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him," she said.

During Sunday's episode of "WWHL," Cohen - and Neeson's son, Daniel - praised the budding romance.  

Actors Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson at "The Naked Gun" premiere

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson have been affectionate towards each other in multiple appearances to promote "The Naked Gun." (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

"The question that I’m not asking the two of you tonight is what’s going on between the two of you. I do just want to say, as a very old friend … all of your friends are very much stanning this relationship, as the kids say."

Cohen turned to Daniel, asking, "Right?"

Daniel gladly agreed by saying, "Yes."

