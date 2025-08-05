Pamela Anderson doubles down on claims that Sylvester Stallone once offered her gifts to be his 'No. 1 girl'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two years after Sylvester Stallone vehemently denied Pamela Anderson's claims that he once offered her gifts to be his "No. 1 girl," the "Naked Gun" star seemed to reignite the feud during Sunday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live."

After being asked to respond to Stallone's denial that he once offered to buy her a condo and a Porsche, Anderson, 58, said, "Well, how could you make that up?... You know? I mean, that was pretty specific."

Host Andy Cohen followed up with another question, asking Anderson if there "was a different car" that would’ve changed her mind at the time.

SYLVESTER STALLONE REFUTES PAMELA ANDERSON'S CLAIMS HE OFFERED HER GIFTS TO BE HIS 'NO 1. GIRL'

"Maybe like a Shelby Cobra," she joked, before saying, "No, no, no."

A representative for Stallone did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In her 2023 Netflix documentary, "Pamela, a Love Story," Anderson said, "He offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his 'No. 1 girl.' And I was like, ‘Does that mean there’s No. 2? Uh-uh.' He goes, ‘That’s the best offer you’re gonna get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now.’"

At the time, a representative for Stallone firmly denied Anderson's claim in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated… Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In the documentary, Anderson explained why she turned down Stallone's alleged offer, saying, "I wanted to be in love. I didn’t want anything less than that."

These days, it seems like Anderson has found love with her "Naked Gun" costar, Liam Neeson.

Anderson and Neeson, 73, have been sparking romance rumors since their press tour began.

According to People, the two are dating. A source close to the movie said, "It's a budding romance in the early stages. It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other."

Neeson previously admitted he was "in love" with his co-star.

"With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with. I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film," Neeson told People in October.

Anderson also complimented Neeson, saying he's "the perfect gentleman."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"He brings out the best in you … with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him," she said.

During Sunday's episode of "WWHL," Cohen - and Neeson's son, Daniel - praised the budding romance.

"The question that I’m not asking the two of you tonight is what’s going on between the two of you. I do just want to say, as a very old friend … all of your friends are very much stanning this relationship, as the kids say."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cohen turned to Daniel, asking, "Right?"

Daniel gladly agreed by saying, "Yes."