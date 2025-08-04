'The Hunting Wives' pushes envelope for Netflix with Malin Akerman as steamy seductress

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Malin Akerman's latest role in "The Hunting Wives" was a dramatic turn from roles the actress typically takes on.

The Netflix series follows housewives in East Texas who welcome in a newcomer from Boston. The show is full of deception, raunchy scenes, secrets and murder. Akerman stars as Margo Banks and is married to oil tycoon-turned-politician hopeful Jed Banks (Dermot Mulroney). The star-studded cast also includes Brittany Snow, Chrissy Metz, Jaime Ray Newman and Katie Lowes.

Prior to "The Hunting Wives," Akerman was best known for her role as the wife of a hedge fund manager in "Billions." The seven-season series centered around "power politics in the world of New York high finance," per IMDb.

She was also typically cast in rom-com movies, such as "27 Dresses," "Couples Retreat," and "The Proposal."

Taking on the role of Margo, a seductive housewife that's full of secrets, was easy for Akerman. She told People that she "fell in love" with the character immediately and read all eight episodes right when she was sent the script.

"I got to see her whole arc and see where she begins and where she came from and where she ends up, and it's just such a meaty role.

"She's a master manipulator, she's vibrant, she's sexy...she's all these things that are fun to play. There was just so much to work with there. There was no way I could say no to it," Akerman told the outlet.

Akerman also discussed her on-screen husband, Jed Banks.

"I love Dermot so much. He's one of the loveliest humans. I mean, it's one of those things you go into it, and it's Dermot Mulroney, the heartthrob from 'My Best Friend's Wedding.' He is just an incredible human being," she told People.

Throughout the seasons, viewers learn that Jed and Margo have an interesting marriage. Both parties are allowed to sleep with other women, but Margo is not allowed to sleep with other men.

"Margo and Jed are really interesting because at first you just think she's this trophy wife, and she's living the life. But then, there are some scenes that get pretty complex where we see who is boss.

"She needs to make sure that she doesn't step on his toes because if she's out, then she's got nothing. It's life or death for her, this relationship with Jed," Akerman said.

Akerman's character Margo also changed after Jed announced his plans to run for governor of Texas.

"You see her kind of shift and go, 'All right, I've overstepped my boundaries.' So, she does have boundaries, which is interesting. As long as she's playful and sexy, though, she can stay. So, she's become a master manipulator, and that was really fun to play with Dermot. He's just such a great acting partner. We had a really good time," Akerman said.

She also mentioned her relationship with Sophie (Brittany Snow), the new girl from Boston. Their friendship sees them drinking and hunting, but it also turns romantic in the series.

"We ended up just loving each other so much. I was so thankful to have her as my partner in crime. We just felt really comfortable with each other," Akerman said.

Even during their intimate scenes, Snow and Akerman were able to keep their friendship lighthearted.

"They'd call cut, and we'd giggle and we'd be silly together after because you're just like, ‘Oh my God, this is crazy.’ It was just two girlfriends just doing the craziest things and having a blast together," she told People.

Akerman discussed her role with Elle and explained that although Margo is calculating and manipulative, she's hard to not watch.

"Whether it’s controlling, hypocritical or whatever, there’s a freedom to her that I loved. I’m such a people pleaser, and sometimes I just want to go, ‘F--- it, stop. Just be free. Be wild.’ Margo’s on another level. That really stuck with me," she told the outlet.

Akerman is optimistic that Netflix will renew the series for a second season, especially with the show's shocking finale that "got everyone gasping," according to the star.

"She’s just too fun," she said of Margo. "It’s just fun to be taken on a ride—and that’s what this show is for."