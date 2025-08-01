‘Duck Dynasty’ star Sadie Robertson’s husband makes bold move to impress famous father-in-law

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Five years after marrying Sadie Robertson and joining the "Duck Dynasty" family, Christian Huff is aiming for more than just a bullseye.

In an exclusive first look at Sunday’s season finale of "Duck Dynasty: The Revival," Fox News Digital got a glimpse of a vulnerable moment between Huff and his famous in-laws as he attempted to carve out a deeper role within the Duck Commander family legacy.

Huff took a major swing at impressing his father-in-law, Willie Robertson, hoping to prove he’s more than just the guy who married the girl. He wants a seat at the Duck Commander table, and he's willing to take a shot (literally) to get it.

As Sadie and Huff prepare to welcome baby No. 3, he's looking to prove himself to Willie, not just as a husband and father, but as a potential business partner.

"Christian has been silently building up the courage to ask Willie to take on a role at the company," Korie Robertson explained on the show. "But he’s really nervous about it."

Huff made a bold move to impress Willie by staging an archery-themed gender reveal, not just for fun, but as a carefully planned moment to catch Willie’s eye and pitch himself for a bigger role in the family’s outdoor empire.

While his nerves are no secret in the episode, he opened up about the pressures of marrying into the tight-knit, faith-driven family and the struggle to connect with Willie on a deeper level.

"It’s an interesting relationship," Sadie admitted during the season finale episode. She revealed her husband has often felt like an outsider, unsure how to break through to the man who’s the face of Duck Commander.

As the moment arrived during the gender reveal, Huff made several shots at the target, missing the bullseye each time. Visibly disappointed, he kicked at a nearby fence and was emotional over what felt like a failed opportunity.

However, Sadie stepped in fast to reassure her husband how proud she was of him.

And, surprisingly, Willie agreed.

"I wasn’t impressed with the archery," Willie joked. "But I was impressed with his tenacity."

When asked if Huff is ready to join the family business full time, Willie didn’t give a straight yes.

"Is he ready for Duck Commander? I don't know," he said. "Maybe there’s next season."

Sadie and Huff tied the knot Nov. 25, 2019, on the Robertson family's Louisiana farm. The couple welcomed their first baby girl in 2021, Honey James, followed by daughter Haven Belle Huff in May 2023. The gender of the third child will be revealed on Sunday night’s episode.

The finale of "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" marks a turning point for the Robertson family onscreen, especially Sadie, who’s gone from teenage reality star to wife and mother.

"She’s always been open about her life, her struggles — the good, the bad," Korie said during an interview with Fox News Digital. "That’s what people connected to."

"I’m proud of her — and all of our kids — for being lights in the world and saying, ‘We’re not perfect ... but here’s what God’s teaching us in it,’" Korie said. "And, hopefully, we’re doing that through the show, too."

The "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" season finale is scheduled to air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on A&E.

A second season of the hit show is in production with a premiere date to be announced soon.