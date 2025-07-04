Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Diddy beats RICO charges, celebrities react to his partial acquittal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Diddy beats RICO, found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking

- Diddy trial verdict: Rosie O'Donnell, 50 Cent and more stars react

- Keith Urban seemingly exits interview when pressed about Nicole Kidman's romantic scenes with younger men

FAMILY FEUD FALLOUT - Olivia Munn blasts rumors that she caused rift in Aaron Rodgers’ family.

DREAM TEAM DELIVERS - Diddy's dream team avoided 'disaster' with one key move, OJ Simpson attorney says.

STAR SHOWDOWN - Arnold Schwarzenegger admits doing ‘nasty things’ to Sylvester Stallone until one good idea ended their feud.

BEHIND THE FAME - Clint Eastwood's complicated love life, 'addictive' affairs exposed in new biography.

BEHIND BARS - Todd Chrisley got into prison fight with ‘Varsity Blues’ scandal mastermind: ‘I will rip your head off.’

MAKING A SPLASH - Sarah Michelle Gellar sizzles in swimsuit during tropical getaway.

SURPRISING PARALLEL - Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez share unexpected wedding singer link to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

