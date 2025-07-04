Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Diddy beats RICO charges, celebrities react to his partial acquittal

Keith Urban seemed to exit an interview after being asked about wife Nicole Kidman's love scenes with younger men. Olivia Munn speaks out against rumors she caused estrangement between ex Aaron Rodgers and his family.

Fox News Staff
Sketch of P. Diddy hearing the verdicts in court.

A sketch of Sean "Diddy" Combs' reaction as the jury foreperson and courtroom deputy read verdicts before Judge Arun Subramanian of the five counts against him, during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York, New York, U.S., July 2, 2025 (Jane Rosenberg)

- Diddy beats RICO, found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking

- Diddy trial verdict: Rosie O'Donnell, 50 Cent and more stars react

- Keith Urban seemingly exits interview when pressed about Nicole Kidman's romantic scenes with younger men

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia munn

Olivia Munn slammed ongoing rumors that she's to blame for ex Aaron Rodgers' issues with his family. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

FAMILY FEUD FALLOUT - Olivia Munn blasts rumors that she caused rift in Aaron Rodgers’ family.

DREAM TEAM DELIVERS - Diddy's dream team avoided 'disaster' with one key move, OJ Simpson attorney says.

STAR SHOWDOWN - Arnold Schwarzenegger admits doing ‘nasty things’ to Sylvester Stallone until one good idea ended their feud.

A split image of Clint Eastwood with first wife Maggie Johnson and a more recent photo of him

Alleged affairs Clint Eastwood had while married to first wife Maggie Johnson are discussed in a new biography. (Getty Images)

BEHIND THE FAME - Clint Eastwood's complicated love life, 'addictive' affairs exposed in new biography.

BEHIND BARS - Todd Chrisley got into prison fight with ‘Varsity Blues’ scandal mastermind: ‘I will rip your head off.’

MAKING A SPLASH - Sarah Michelle Gellar sizzles in swimsuit during tropical getaway.

Sarah Michelle Gellar shares poolside photos during tropical getaway

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared poolside photos during her tropical getaway. (Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram)

SURPRISING PARALLEL - Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez share unexpected wedding singer link to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

