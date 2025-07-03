Sarah Michelle Gellar sizzles in swimsuit during tropical getaway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sarah Michelle Gellar is turning up the heat this summer.

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" icon dropped a sizzling series of swimsuit photos that had her 4.8 million followers doing a double-take.

"Tropic like it’s hot," Gellar wrote in her Instagram caption with a fire emoji. "I’m Sarah and I am an aquaholic."

The 48-year-old actress made waves on social media as she flaunted her beach body and fit physique on a tropical getaway.

From crystal-blue waters to soaking up the sun, Gellar showed off her holiday in paradise.

In her first photo, the "Dexter: Original Sin" star posed poolside in a sleek black one-piece and rocked black sunglasses while her toned legs were on display.

She was seen on a catamaran in a floral sundress in her next photo, and also posted a video of her jumping off a boat into the ocean.

She continued to keep cool in the glistening waters and took a selfie poolside.

The actress appeared to be in complete bliss on her sun-soaked vacation as the last photo in her carousel showed her posing with her hands up and her back towards the camera.

Gellar’s fans flooded her comments section to praise her post.

"Buffy level puns in the caption," one comment read.

Another fan referred to her famous role in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," writing, "Rewatching Buffy for the millionth time right now. Buffy deserves this vacation."

"You’re hotter than tropic. Sunshine Queen," an Instagram user wrote.

Gellar is married to fellow actor Freddie Prinze Jr. The couple first met when filming the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" in 1997, but they didn't start dating until three years later, in 2000.

After just two years of dating, the couple tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Mexico in 2002, later welcoming two children -- Charlotte and Rocky.