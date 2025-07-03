Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sarah Michelle Gellar sizzles in swimsuit during tropical getaway

The 48-year-old 'Buffy' star declared herself an 'aquaholic' while showing off her beach body in paradise

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
In a joint interview with her "Dexter: Original Sin" co-star Patrick Gibson, Sarah Michelle Gellar shared her thoughts on the secret to a lasting relationship and how today's "disposable society" has affected the institution of marriage.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is turning up the heat this summer. 

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" icon dropped a sizzling series of swimsuit photos that had her 4.8 million followers doing a double-take. 

"Tropic like it’s hot," Gellar wrote in her Instagram caption with a fire emoji. "I’m Sarah and I am an aquaholic."

SUPERMODEL ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO FLAUNTS TONED PHYSIQUE DURING SUN-SOAKED LOS CABOS VACATION

Sarah Michelle Gellar smiling in a black and white halter dress

The 48-year-old 'Buffy' star declared herself an "aquaholic" while showing off her beach body in paradise. (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

The 48-year-old actress made waves on social media as she flaunted her beach body and fit physique on a tropical getaway. 

From crystal-blue waters to soaking up the sun, Gellar showed off her holiday in paradise. 

Sarah Michelle Gellar shares poolside photos during tropical getaway

Sarah Michelle Gellar shares poolside photos during a tropical getaway. (Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram)

In her first photo, the "Dexter: Original Sin" star posed poolside in a sleek black one-piece and rocked black sunglasses while her toned legs were on display.

She was seen on a catamaran in a floral sundress in her next photo, and also posted a video of her jumping off a boat into the ocean.

She continued to keep cool in the glistening waters and took a selfie poolside.

SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR'S 'SIMPLE' ADVICE BEHIND 22-YEAR MARRIAGE WITH FREDDIE PRINZE JR.

Sarah Michelle Gellar in the ocean

Gellar shared a series of swimsuit photos with her 4.8 million Instagram followers. (Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram)

The actress appeared to be in complete bliss on her sun-soaked vacation as the last photo in her carousel showed her posing with her hands up and her back towards the camera. 

Gellar’s fans flooded her comments section to praise her post. 

"Buffy level puns in the caption," one comment read. 

Another fan referred to her famous role in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," writing, "Rewatching Buffy for the millionth time right now. Buffy deserves this vacation."

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prince Jr.

Gellar is married to fellow actor Freddie Prinze Jr. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+)

"You’re hotter than tropic. Sunshine Queen," an Instagram user wrote. 

Gellar is married to fellow actor Freddie Prinze Jr. The couple first met when filming the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" in 1997, but they didn't start dating until three years later, in 2000. 

After just two years of dating, the couple tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Mexico in 2002, later welcoming two children -- Charlotte and Rocky. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

