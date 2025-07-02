Olivia Munn blasts rumors that she caused rift in Aaron Rodgers’ family

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olivia Munn made rare comments about her past relationship with Aaron Rodgers as she addressed long-standing rumors that she was the reason for the NFL star's rift with his family.

During a Monday appearance on "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard," the 44-year-old actress shared why she "didn't watch" the Netflix documentary, "Aaron Rodgers: Enigma," which highlighted the life and career of the 41-year-old quarterback.

"I knew what it was going to be," Munn said.

"It was going to push a narrative that, during my time with them, never would ring true... There was this narrative that took hold because, if you remember, back in the day, Jessica Simpson was hung out to dry for the Cowboys failures," "The Newsroom" alum added, referring to gossip surrounding Simpson's previous relationship with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

Munn, who dated Rodgers from April 2014 to April 2017, recalled that she didn't receive praise when the pro athlete notched up victories for his then-team, the Green Bay Packers.

"During the time I was with him, he had three hail marys, I think two NFC championships – not wins, but he made it into the NFC championship, which is very hard," Munn said. "No one would want to talk about that. I didn't get credit for any of the wins."

In addition to being faulted for Rodgers' shortcomings during games, Munn recalled that fans also speculated that she was behind his estrangement from his brothers, Jordan and Luke Rodgers, and his parents, Ed and Darla Rodgers.

Rodgers' fractured relationship with his family was first revealed when Jordan appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of the reality dating show "The Bachelorette" in 2016.

"There's this whole big narrative that stayed with me for so many years, but there was just this dynamic in the family that had nothing to do with me. It became this whole big thing, and people were like, "I can't with her, she's keeping this family apart,'" Munn said.

"People have speculated for many years what was the rift, and I know, but I'm not saying because it's not my story to tell," the "Your Friends & Neighbors" star added.

In Ian O'Connor’s 2024 biography "Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers," Rodgers, who remains estranged from his family, shared that the cause of the schism was "deep-rooted." He also clarified that Munn "had nothing to do all the years" of prior estrangement.

While appearing on the "Armchair Expert" podcast, the actress expressed her gratitude that Rodgers had set the record straight regarding the decade-long rumor.

"Thank God somebody had read it and said, ‘Oh wait! Aaron speaks,’" she said. "You've been asking for the longest time. This is the constant conversation. The man himself is saying it. They don't want that answer."

"I was really grateful that he did that," Munn continued. "Even if people didn't want to take hold of that statement, it made me feel good that it was said."

In July 2024, Munn married John Mulaney, with whom she shares son Malcolm, 2, and daughter Méi, 9 months. Last month, Rodgers, who now plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers, revealed that he had married his girlfriend Brittani "a couple of months" ago.