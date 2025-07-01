Keith Urban seemingly exits interview when pressed about Nicole Kidman's romantic scenes with younger men

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music icon Keith Urban appeared to abruptly hang up on radio hosts during an interview after being asked a question about wife Nicole Kidman.

During an appearance on an Australian radio show, the hosts introduced a segment called "Wall of Truth." One of the hosts explained to Urban that "I get really uncomfortable, to be honest, asking our beautiful guests something they might be uncomfortable [answering]."

The first question referred to Kidman's 2024 film "A Family Affair": "What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV?"

However, the hosts were met with silence as Urban was disconnected from the virtual interview.

"He’s just disconnected from Zoom," another person chimed in. "I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question."

One host speculated, "That’s 100% what’s just happened… Oh my God!"

"I knew that would happen," she added. Another host argued that Urban had been "smiling" just before the disconnection, and she replied, "I know, but he doesn't like the personal stuff… We’ve upset him!"

"He doesn’t like talking about his wife," she suggested.

The other host mentioned that he thought they were "vibing" with the country singer.

"Does Keith Urban hate us? Do we have beef with Keith Urban?" he questioned.

The Australian radio team mentioned they were reaching out to Urban’s publicist but didn’t receive an answer.

A representative for Urban declined to comment on the situation to Fox News Digital.

The abrupt interview exit comes after Kidman, 58, starred alongside Efron, 37, in the 2024 romantic comedy, "A Family Affair."

"A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie-star boss as they face the complications of love, sex and identity," the movie synopsis read.

"A Family Affair" raised eyebrows for its age-gap romance and intimate love scenes between Kidman and Efron.

This wasn’t the first film that Kidman played a character that was romantically involved with a younger man.

In December 2024, Kidman starred in an erotic thriller titled "Babygirl" playing a powerful CEO who had an affair with a younger intern, Harris Dickinson, 29.

Kidman and Urban have been married since 2006 and share two daughters – Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.