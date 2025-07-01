Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Entertainment

Arnold Schwarzenegger admits doing 'nasty things' to Sylvester Stallone until one good idea ended their feud

Planet Hollywood business venture helped the action stars mend their relationship after years of antagonism

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, Joseph Baena, on his dad's reaction to him competing on 'Dancing with the Stars' Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, Joseph Baena, on his dad's reaction to him competing on 'Dancing with the Stars'

'Dancing with the Stars' contestant Joseph Baena talks about how his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was 'really surprised' about him joining the show and his endeavor to 'break' the dancing stigma in his family.

Arnold Schwarzenegger admitted having mutual hatred for Sylvester Stallone while both actors were emerging stars in the 80s.

The famous duo's feud fizzled by the 2000s, but the former governor of California admitted saying "nasty things" about Stallone early in his career.

"We hated each other. We were kind of attacking each other and doing nasty things and saying nasty things about each other and all these stupid things," Schwarzenegger told Andy Cohen on Sirius XM's "Radio Andy."

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone smiling

Arnold Schwarzenegger had a mutual "hatred" for Sylvester Stallone in the 1980s. (Kevin Winter/ImageDirect)

Stallone and Schwarzenegger mended their relationship prior to starring in the 2013 movie "Escape Plan" after their big business venture.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER CALLS SYLVESTER STALLONE HIS 'ENEMY' DURING '80S HOLLYWOOD RIVALRY: WE 'WERE AT WAR'

"All of a sudden, I started working with Robert Earl and Keith Parish to create the Planet Hollywood franchise, those restaurants. 

"We hated each other. We were kind of attacking each other and doing nasty things and saying nasty things about each other and all these stupid things." 

— Arnold Schwarzenegger

"The next thing I know is I get a phone call from my lawyer, who was also Sly’s lawyer. He said, ‘Arnold, is there any kind of room for Sly in Planet Hollywood?’" he told Cohen.

After thinking about the proposal, Schwarzenegger recalled admitting it was "actually a good idea, because it could bring us together. And I wanted that. At that point, I had grown out of my craziness."

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone hold hands and dance in Cannes

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone famously feuded but have since become friends. (Venturelli/WireImage)

The Planet Hollywood restaurant chain was backed by the two stars and other investors. They launched their first restaurant in New York in 1991.

Schwarzenegger said he and the "Rocky" star "made it work" when it came to business.

Sylvester Stallone in 1982

Sylvester Stallone in 1982, the same year "Rocky III" was released. (Getty Images)

"And Bruce Willis became part of Planet Hollywood, Whoopi Goldberg became part of Planet Hollywood, Chuck Norris. … It really was kind of an international cast."

Arnold Schwarzenegger in a grey suit and green tie stands next to Bruce Willis with a white shirt and black jacket next to Sylvester Stallone flashing a fist in a black suit and gold tie at the premiere of "The Expendables"

In addition to the Planet Hollywood collaboration, Arnold, Bruce and Sylvester starred in "The Expendables" together. (Kevin Winter)

Stallone discussed his side of the feud in "TMZ Presents: Arnold & Sly: Rivals, Friends," which aired in 2024.

He recalled thinking when Schwarzenegger emerged in Hollywood he finally had a bit of competition. 

"Finally, something to motivate me. Because he is, dare I say it, competition, a threat, whatever word you wanna use. As soon as I saw him, it was like bang, two alphas hitting," Stallone said.

Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore at Planet Hollywood, circa 1992. (Kypros/Getty Images)

Schwarzenegger said, "There’s no two ways about that: He was very helpful in my career because I had something that I could chase."

During the special, Schwarzenegger also revealed he tricked Stallone into taking a part in the 1992 film, "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot."

Anticipating the movie would flop – it did – Schwarzenegger and his agent concocted a plan. 

Sylvester Stallone in 'Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot'

Sylvester Stallone holds a dog in a scene from the 1992 movie "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot." (Universal/Getty Images)

"First of all, when we talk about the movie, I didn't talk him into [it] because I never talked to him about it," Schwarzenegger said. 

"But it was very clear that his agent was telling my agent, ‘Look, Sly is interested in doing it, but I don’t know if it's the right thing for him. Let me know what you guys are thinking.' And then my agent said, ‘Well you know, Arnold really loves it. I think it’s fantastic.'

"So, then I called Roger Spottiswoode, who was the director, who just did the James Bond movie. So, he was kind of the hot director [at the time]," Schwarzenegger recalled.

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger pose at 'Creed' premiere in Westwood in 2015

Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, and Sylvester Stallone have remained friends for decades. (Todd Williamson)

"Oh my God, oh my God," Stallone said as Schwarzenegger recounted his process.

Stallone said on camera he hadn't known the intricacies of Schwarzenegger's plan. 

"You talked to my director?" a stunned Stallone asked Schwarzenegger.

Arnold Schwarzenegger flexing

Arnold Schwarzenegger flexing in 1976. (Jack Mitchell)

"Yeah," Schwarzenegger said. 

"Oh my God," Stallone replied.

Despite their past grievances, the two are pals now, although Stallone admitted he is "stuck" with a stain on his resumé because of Schwarzenegger's sneaky move.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

