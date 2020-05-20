Former WWE pro Shad Gaspard dead at 39 after swimming accident in Los Angeles

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former WWE pro wrestler Shad Gaspard was found dead after going missing while swimming in Los Angeles with his son on Sunday. He was 39.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday that a body that was discovered near Venice Beach in the early morning of May 20 is Gaspard. His family has been notified of his death.

Gaspard was swimming with his 10-year-old son, Aryeh, when they and several other swimmers were caught in a strong rip current near Venice Beach.

“When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea,” Los Angeles police said in a statement Monday.

Gaspard was about 50 yards from shore when he was last spotted, police said.

His wife, Siliana Gaspard, issued a statement obtained by Fox News Tuesday thanking authorities and fans as search efforts were ongoing.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad,” the statement said.

The statement added: “Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad.”

Gaspard previously rose to fame in the WWE as one half of the tag team group Cryme Time, along with his partner, JTG. He left the organization in 2010 and went on to have small roles in film and TV including a part in the 2015 Kevin Hart comedy “Get Hard.”

Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department previously told Fox News that L.A. Country Lifeguards reported a surprising 100 rescues on Sunday, the day Gaspard went missing, due to rough waters caused by bad weather.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.