Former ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak to return to game show for ‘Final Spin’

Ryan Seacrest replaced longtime host Pat Sajak in 2024

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Published
Ryan Seacrest hopes to achieve one mega Wheel of Fortune goal in 2025 Video

Ryan Seacrest hopes to achieve one mega Wheel of Fortune goal in 2025

Ryan Seacrest told Fox News Digital what he loves about hosting "Wheel of Fortune." The longtime host took over for Pat Sajak in September.

After decades behind the iconic wheel, followed by his 2024 retirement, Pat Sajak is preparing for his "Final Spin" on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."

Sajak, who stepped down from his hosting duties in June 2024, will make one last appearance on the beloved spinoff series beginning on April 30, according to a press release. 

A star-studded lineup is gearing up to join Sajak for a week of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," including Josh Gad, Regina Hall, Ellie Kemper, Justin Long, Joe Manganiello, Katharine McPhee and more.

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' CONTESTANT PUTS RYAN SEACREST IN A HEADLOCK

Pat Sajak

Sajak, who stepped down from his hosting duties in June 2024, will make one last appearance on the beloved spinoff series beginning on April 30. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

The Hollywood players will have a chance to win $1 million for the charity of their choice. 

The special "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" episodes will be followed by the 2025 "Jeopardy! Masters" tournament, hosted by former champion Ken Jennings. 

Sajak’s return to the game show comes after he announced that he would be stepping down from his hosting duties in June 2023. 

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ CONTESTANT KNOCKS RYAN SEACREST TO GROUND DURING BIZARRE MOMENT

Ryan Seacrest smiles for a photo with Vanna White and Pat Sajak on the set of 'Wheel of Fortune'

Seacrest replaced longtime host Pat Sajak following his retirement last year. (Ryan Seacrest/Instagram)

Sajak’s retirement marked an end to 42 years of hosting the show. Weeks after his announcement, Ryan Seacrest was officially named as his replacement. 

"Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White later signed a contract that will keep her on the show through the 2025-2026 season.

The popular game show premiered on television in 1975. Sajak started hosting in 1981, with co-host White joining him the following year.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White in the 1990s

The popular game show premiered on television in 1975. Sajak started hosting in 1981, with co-host White joining him the following year. (Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank)

Meanwhile, Seacrest has had several eventful episodes on "Wheel of Fortune" since he took over for Sajak.

Earlier this week, a contestant got physical with the current game show host.

Player Bill Page from Wilmington, Delaware, kicked off his game by putting Seacrest in a headlock.

In the viral moment, Page is seen grabbing Seacrest by the neck, with one arm underneath the host's chin and the other firmly on top of his head. 

Ryan Seacrest, Wheel of Fortune

A "Wheel of Fortune" contestant got physical with the current game show host. (Wheel of Fortune/Maggie Sajak/Instagram)

At first, Seacrest didn't resist and was all smiles. However, as Page continued to hold the host in a headlock and lowered his body to the ground, Seacrest began to tap out.

The host continuously banged his hand on the game show table, as he indicated that he'd had enough of the intense wrestling move.

"Wheel of Fortune" fans enjoyed Page as a contestant on the game show, as they applauded the winner of the night on social media.

"The headlock was the highlight of the show," one comment read on Instagram.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

