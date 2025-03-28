Former ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak to return to game show for ‘Final Spin’

After decades behind the iconic wheel, followed by his 2024 retirement, Pat Sajak is preparing for his "Final Spin" on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."

Sajak, who stepped down from his hosting duties in June 2024, will make one last appearance on the beloved spinoff series beginning on April 30, according to a press release.

A star-studded lineup is gearing up to join Sajak for a week of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," including Josh Gad, Regina Hall, Ellie Kemper, Justin Long, Joe Manganiello, Katharine McPhee and more.

The Hollywood players will have a chance to win $1 million for the charity of their choice.

The special "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" episodes will be followed by the 2025 "Jeopardy! Masters" tournament, hosted by former champion Ken Jennings.

Sajak’s return to the game show comes after he announced that he would be stepping down from his hosting duties in June 2023.

Sajak’s retirement marked an end to 42 years of hosting the show. Weeks after his announcement, Ryan Seacrest was officially named as his replacement.

"Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White later signed a contract that will keep her on the show through the 2025-2026 season.

The popular game show premiered on television in 1975. Sajak started hosting in 1981, with co-host White joining him the following year.

Meanwhile, Seacrest has had several eventful episodes on "Wheel of Fortune" since he took over for Sajak.

Earlier this week, a contestant got physical with the current game show host.

Player Bill Page from Wilmington, Delaware, kicked off his game by putting Seacrest in a headlock.

In the viral moment, Page is seen grabbing Seacrest by the neck, with one arm underneath the host's chin and the other firmly on top of his head.

At first, Seacrest didn't resist and was all smiles. However, as Page continued to hold the host in a headlock and lowered his body to the ground, Seacrest began to tap out.

The host continuously banged his hand on the game show table, as he indicated that he'd had enough of the intense wrestling move.

"Wheel of Fortune" fans enjoyed Page as a contestant on the game show, as they applauded the winner of the night on social media.

"The headlock was the highlight of the show," one comment read on Instagram.