Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Game Shows

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $1 million prize by missing one word

Host Ryan Seacrest said his heart was 'racing' during the tense moment

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant had to keep viral moment secret from family Video

‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant had to keep viral moment secret from family

Tavaris Williams had to stay quiet about the moment he knew would blow up from ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after taping.

A "Wheel of Fortune" contestant missed out on the $1 million prize during Ryan Seacrest’s second week of hosting the beloved game show. 

During Monday night’s episode, player Vivian Tran lost out on the grand prize as she missed one word during the nerve-racking puzzle. 

"My heart is racing, this is a first for me," Seacrest said during the Bonus Round. "You’re playing for $1 million."

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' FANS BLAME RYAN SEACREST FOR CONTESTANT LOSING SHOT AT $1M

Wheel of Fortune

"Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on the grand prize of $1 million during a nerve-racking puzzle. (ABC/Wheel of Fortune/Instagram)

Tran additionally received a wild card for an extra letter. 

Seacrest, who replaced longtime host Pat Sajak, explained that the game show had replaced the usual $100,000 envelope with the $1 million envelope.

Tran then spun a small wheel that held the envelopes with the prizes inside and selected one at random.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

The puzzle category was "What Are You Doing?" and Tran chose the letters C, H, M, I and P.

After "Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White revealed the correct letters, the player selected on the puzzle board, the prompt read "_ _ _ E R I N G  S _ M E  HELP."

RYAN SEACREST’S ‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ DEBUT LEFT OUT PAT SAJAK’S NAME AFTER EX-HOST SPOTTED WITH VANNA WHITE

Wheel of Fortune puzzle

"Wheel of Fortune" player revealed she was "nervous" before she took several guesses at the puzzle. (ABC/Wheel of Fortune/YouTube)

Tran revealed she was "nervous" before she took several guesses at the puzzle.

"Wondering some help? Answering some help? Finding some help? Looking around for some help? Boundary for help?"

When the "Wheel of Fortune" puzzle unveiled the answer was "Offering some help," Tran initially appeared frustrated and emotional.

When Seacrest revealed that her envelope contained the $1 million prize, she put her head in her hands.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Wheel of Fortune puzzle

Tran appeared emotional when the correct answer to the puzzle was revealed. (ABC/Wheel of Fortune/Instagram)

"You were so close to that million dollars," Seacrest said after he showed the envelope. "You almost had it."

After Tran was shocked she missed out on the grand prize, she was in good spirits and still managed to walk away with $27,300 and a trip to Europe.

"The stakes this season are already at an all-time high and it’s only Week 2," the caption read on the official "Wheel of Fortune" Instagram account. 

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Following the "Wheel of Fortune" player’s loss, Sajak’s daughter Maggie interviewed her about her time on the show. 

Tran revealed her mom had doubts about her being on the show, but she proved her wrong as she still managed to walk away with prize money and a trip to Europe. 

"It turned out great, a little bit painful, but I’m grateful for the opportunity," Tran shared.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She continued to explain, "I knew the last two words… but the first one… I couldn’t get the syllables."

"It was 10 seconds, so by the time it got to the eighth second I was like ‘Ugh,' and I missed it."

Ryan Seacrest smiles for a photo with Vanna White and Pat Sajak on the set of 'Wheel of Fortune'

Seacrest replaced longtime host Pat Sajak following his retirement this year. (Ryan Seacrest Instagram)

"Wheel of Fortune" fans were equally upset for the player after she missed out on the grand prize. 

"It was painful to see the million dollar loss tonight," one comment read on Maggie’s Instagram video. 

Another comment read, "Ouch."

"YIKES! There is something about the word ‘OFF’ and having the top prize envelope… Excellent work, Vivian!!" a fan wrote. 

The last contestant to win the $1 million prize was in 2014. In October 2021, during an episode of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" alum Melissa Joan Hart won the jackpot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending