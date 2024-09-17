'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $1 million prize by missing one word

A "Wheel of Fortune" contestant missed out on the $1 million prize during Ryan Seacrest’s second week of hosting the beloved game show.

During Monday night’s episode, player Vivian Tran lost out on the grand prize as she missed one word during the nerve-racking puzzle.

"My heart is racing, this is a first for me," Seacrest said during the Bonus Round. "You’re playing for $1 million."

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' FANS BLAME RYAN SEACREST FOR CONTESTANT LOSING SHOT AT $1M

Tran additionally received a wild card for an extra letter.

Seacrest, who replaced longtime host Pat Sajak, explained that the game show had replaced the usual $100,000 envelope with the $1 million envelope.

Tran then spun a small wheel that held the envelopes with the prizes inside and selected one at random.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

The puzzle category was "What Are You Doing?" and Tran chose the letters C, H, M, I and P.

After "Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White revealed the correct letters, the player selected on the puzzle board, the prompt read "_ _ _ E R I N G S _ M E HELP."

RYAN SEACREST’S ‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ DEBUT LEFT OUT PAT SAJAK’S NAME AFTER EX-HOST SPOTTED WITH VANNA WHITE

Tran revealed she was "nervous" before she took several guesses at the puzzle.

"Wondering some help? Answering some help? Finding some help? Looking around for some help? Boundary for help?"

When the "Wheel of Fortune" puzzle unveiled the answer was "Offering some help," Tran initially appeared frustrated and emotional.

When Seacrest revealed that her envelope contained the $1 million prize, she put her head in her hands.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"You were so close to that million dollars," Seacrest said after he showed the envelope. "You almost had it."

After Tran was shocked she missed out on the grand prize, she was in good spirits and still managed to walk away with $27,300 and a trip to Europe.

"The stakes this season are already at an all-time high and it’s only Week 2," the caption read on the official "Wheel of Fortune" Instagram account.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Following the "Wheel of Fortune" player’s loss, Sajak’s daughter Maggie interviewed her about her time on the show.

Tran revealed her mom had doubts about her being on the show, but she proved her wrong as she still managed to walk away with prize money and a trip to Europe.

"It turned out great, a little bit painful, but I’m grateful for the opportunity," Tran shared.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She continued to explain, "I knew the last two words… but the first one… I couldn’t get the syllables."

"It was 10 seconds, so by the time it got to the eighth second I was like ‘Ugh,' and I missed it."

"Wheel of Fortune" fans were equally upset for the player after she missed out on the grand prize.



"It was painful to see the million dollar loss tonight," one comment read on Maggie’s Instagram video.

Another comment read, "Ouch."

"YIKES! There is something about the word ‘OFF’ and having the top prize envelope… Excellent work, Vivian!!" a fan wrote.

The last contestant to win the $1 million prize was in 2014. In October 2021, during an episode of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" alum Melissa Joan Hart won the jackpot.