Former ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak makes rare public appearance ahead of return to game show

Longtime ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Sajak will return to game show for ‘Final Spin’ on April 30

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
‘Wheel of Fortune’ hosts avoid arguments for nearly 4 decades, except that one time Video

‘Wheel of Fortune’ hosts avoid arguments for nearly 4 decades, except that one time

There was only one argument on Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak is back in the spotlight. 

After stepping down from his iconic role as host of "Wheel of Fortune" last year, Sajak, 78, has largely stayed out of the public eye. 

However, the beloved longtime host stepped out for a field day in a rare appearance with his daughter, Maggie.

FORMER ‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ HOST PAT SAJAK TO RETURN TO GAME SHOW FOR ‘FINAL SPIN’

pat sajak, maggie sajak

Pat Sajak is seen snacking on what appears to be a box of Cracker Jacks, as he is all smiles in the stadium with his daughter. (Maggie Sajak/Instagram)

The 30-year-old captured the sweet father-daughter moment at a baseball game, as she wrote in her social media caption, "Opening Day at Dodger Stadium!!!"

Pat is seen snacking on what appears to be a box of Cracker Jacks, as he was all smiles in the stadium with his daughter. 

"Come with me to opening day at Dodger’s stadium, actually come with us," she referred to the father-daughter duo.

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' CONTESTANT PUTS RYAN SEACREST IN A HEADLOCK

pat sajak maggie sajak on wheel of fortune

Maggie Sajak has served as the show’s social correspondent since 2021. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

Maggie continued to highlight the opening day for the baseball league, which featured a musical performance by Josh Groban, who sang the national anthem. 

The Los Angeles Dodgers were seen celebrating their victory on the field after winning the World Series last year. Fireworks and a flyover were included in the festive day. 

Maggie, who has served as the "Wheel of Fortune" social correspondent since 2021, mentioned in the video that her mother was also at the baseball game during the family outing. 

Pat's appearance on social media comes on the heels of the announcement of his return to "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" for his "Final Spin." 

A photo of Pat Sajak

Pat Sajak retired from "Wheel of Fortune" in June 2024. (Getty Images)

Pat, who stepped down from his hosting duties in June 2024, will make one last appearance on the beloved spin-off series beginning on April 30, according to a press release.

"A star-studded lineup is gearing up to join Sajak for a week of ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,’ including Josh Gad, Regina Hall, Ellie Kemper, Justin Long, Joe Manganiello, Katharine McPhee and more," the release read.

Ryan Seacrest smiles for a photo with Vanna White and Pat Sajak on the set of 'Wheel of Fortune'

Ryan Seacrest, left, replaced longtime host Pat Sajak following his retirement last year. (Ryan Seacrest/Instagram)

The Hollywood players will have a chance to win $1 million for the charity of their choice.

Pat’s return to the game show comes after he announced that he would be stepping down from his hosting duties in June 2023.

His retirement marked an end to 42 years of hosting the show. Weeks after his announcement, Ryan Seacrest was officially named as his replacement. 

"Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White later signed a contract that will keep her on the show through the 2025-2026 season.

The popular game show premiered on television in 1975. Pat started hosting in 1981, with co-host White joining him the following year.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

