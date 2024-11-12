‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans go crazy for policeman contestant after his hilarious flub

A "Wheel of Fortune" player’s humorous incorrect answer is leaving viewers puzzled and maybe a bit hungry.

Will Jordan, a veteran police officer and former coast guard from Connecticut, shared he "went blank" after he failed to solve a puzzle during Monday night’s episode.

The game show letterboard read, "_ _ _ E / _ O U R S E _ F / A / R O U N _ / O F _ / A _ _ _ A U S E."

The player, whose current occupation is a school resource officer, appeared confident and shouted, "I’d like to solve the puzzle."

"Wheel of Fortune" host Ryan Seacrest replied, "OK, Will, let’s hear it."

"Treat yourself a round of sausage," Jordan answered.

Seacrest, said, "I’m sorry that’s not it," as the player shook his head with disappointment.

On "Wheel of Fortune’s" official Instagram page, Jordan joined former host Pat Sajak’s daughter Maggie Sajak, the show's social media correspondent, to describe the moment during a video interview.

"When the lights are on, and you know the stars… Ryan Seacrest… Vanna White… I just went blank," he explained.

"But if your dad, in retirement, is watching this show, maybe cracks a beer and gets a laugh, it was worth it," Jordan added.

He joked that he may receive sausages at work for his "Wheel of Fortune" flub.

"I’m sure I’m going to have sausages in my locker and police car when I get back," he laughed.

The Instagram caption read, "Playing Wheel of Fortune on stage is a whole different ball game than playing at home, but Will was a great sport about his missolve!"

Comments on social media poured in after Jordan’s hilarious game show guess.

"Not a great Wheel of Fortune play here but I like where this dude’s stomach is," one fan wrote.

Another comment read, "Why thanks, Will, I did! Ate a whole pound of hot Italian sausage for dinner tonight with pasta and vodka sauce!"

Last June, Pat Sajak announced his plans to retire after the upcoming season, marking an end to 42 years of hosting the show. Weeks later, Seacrest was officially named as his replacement. Vanna White continues to be the longtime co-host of the beloved game show.

Sajak’s daughter Maggie, a law school graduate, has worked as the game show's social media correspondent since 2021.