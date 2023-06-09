Former Playboy model Joy Corrigan heats up the runway modeling bikinis during Miami’s Paraiso Swim Week

Joy Corrigan is heating up the Sunshine State.

The former Playboy model, who has nearly a million followers on Instagram, strutted down the runway Thursday for Beach Bunny Swimwear. The fashion show is part of the annual Paraiso Miami Swim Week, where swimwear designers showcase their new and upcoming collections.

The statuesque blonde unveiled her chiseled physique on the catwalk while rocking a medley of bikinis.

The star displayed her sun-kissed features and beachy waves while sporting a black halter bikini she paired with jewels and satin opera gloves. For another look, she slipped into a sparkling bubblegum pink two-piece alongside shimmering hot pink boots. The pinup also made heads turn with a coral bedazzled bikini paired with strappy jeweled stilettos.

The swimwear line, which launched in 2003, famously featured Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl Kate Upton in 2007. Corrigan was also featured in last year’s Paraiso Miami Beach’s runway shows. She has previously appeared on the pages of Maxim France and GQ, among others.

Corrigan has also made her mark in films. She appeared alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2017’s "Aftermath," followed by 2018’s "Reprisal" with Bruce Willis.

In 2020, Corrigan spoke to Fox News Digital about how her parents reacted to her Playboy appearance.

"I brought a few magazines home, and as soon as my dad saw Playboy, he just walked right out of the room and didn’t say a word," Corrigan recalled at the time. "I said, ‘Dad, don’t worry, it’s not nude.’ I did the non-nude issue even though it was quite revealing. But it didn’t matter because I grew up in a quite religious environment where we went to church every Wednesday and Sunday. My dad wasn’t happy about it. My mom yelled at him, 'Baby, times have changed! It’s different now!' She was trying to make it sound OK.

"She was so proud of me," Corrigan chuckled. "I think my dad was proud of me too, but he just didn’t want to say so."

In 1953, a time when states could legally ban contraceptives and the word "pregnant" was not allowed on "I Love Lucy," Hugh Hefner published the first issue of Playboy, featuring naked photos of Marilyn Monroe and an editorial promise of "humor, sophistication and spice."

By the 1970s, Playboy magazine had more than 7 million readers and had inspired raunchier imitations such as Penthouse and Hustler. Competition and the internet reduced circulation to less than 3 million by the 21st century, and the number of issues published annually was cut from 12 to 11.

In 2015, Playboy ceased publishing images of naked women, citing the proliferation of nudity on the internet. The publication restored its traditional nudity in 2017, shortly before Hefner's death.

Corrigan also revealed her no-nonsense workout routine.

"I love to put MCT coconut oil in my coffee," Corrigan explained. "I feel it gives me energy and curbs my appetite. I also feel like I can jog farther and harder. I also make sure my diet is 70% veggies and 30% anything else. Filling up on fruits and veggies gives me the nutrients and energy I need, and I’m not craving pizza and cake as much. I also work out every day. Jogging and yoga are my favorites. But I try not to be too hard on myself. If I indulge, then well, tomorrow is a new day."

Corrigan also reflected on her growing social media fame and the trolls that come with it.

"Thankfully, my followers are kind and gracious," she said. "But whenever I get the occasional troll, I just hit the block button. But that’s going to come with being in the public eye. I remember one time there was an article where someone wrote horrible things about me, comparing me to a praying mantis.

"I remember just crying over it. Then I had to stop myself because if I want to continue with this career, I can’t let myself cry or be hurt every single time someone says something negative about me. I made that decision right then and there. Of course, it sometimes still hurts, but I no longer cry over it. I just put my focus and energy on the positive things in my life."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.