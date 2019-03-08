Former Miss Teen Universe Lotte van der Zee dead at 19 after suffering heart attack while on vacation

A former Miss Teen Universe has died after suffering a fatal heart attack on a ski trip the day before her 20th birthday.

Model Lotte van der Zee, from Holland, passed away after falling into a coma following her cardiac arrest while on holiday in Westendorf, Austria with her family.

The beauty queen, who won the prestigious pageant in 2017, died on Wednesday at a hospital in Munich.

Her distraught parents broke the news on Instagram.

They said: "Our pearl, our everything passed away on Wednesday evening March 6th at 22:47. It is incredibly surreal that our dearly beloved Lotte is not around us anymore.

"Our hearts are truly broken. We would like to thank you all again for all the support and heartwarming messages."

They posted the message alongside a picture of their daughter wearing a red ski outfit and beanie hat while enjoying the snow.

Speaking to a local newspaper, the parents said Lotte had been out with friends the night before her heart attack but that she had returned "cheerfully and without health complaints."

But she did not appear for breakfast and when her parents went to check on her they found her ill in bed.

They wrote on their daughter's Instagram, that her sickness "swiftly escalated in sudden cardiac arrest" later that day.

She was resuscitated by her mother and rushed to a nearby hospital where she was placed in a medically induced coma.

The young model was then transferred to a specialist hospital in Munich where she suffered organ failure, according to reports.

Her family has said that tests are still being carried out to determine what caused Lotte's heart attack.