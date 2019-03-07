Canadian model, 30, dies from ovarian cancer: report

A Canadian model and body positive activist died on Friday after a losing battle with ovarian cancer, her family reported on social media.

Elly Mayday, 30, who was born as Ashley Luther in Saskatchewan, Canada.

“Ashley was a country girl at heart who had a passion for life that was undeniable,” her family wrote. “She dreamed of making an impact on people’s lives. She achieved this through the creation of Elly Mayday which allowed her to connect with all of you.”

When she was 25, Mayday began feeling sick and made at least four trips to the emergency room, according to People magazine. The doctors prescribed her pain killers and told her she needed to lose weight, the report said.

Dissatisfied with the doctor’s advice, Mayday pushed for more tests and discovered she had stage 3 ovarian cancer. But despite multiple surgeries and months of chemotherapy, treatment was unsuccessful. She spent the much of the remainder of her life in and out of the hospital, the report said.

Her final post on Instagram read: “Although I didn’t know what “it” would be, in a way I’ve always been looking for that opportunity to help people. My choice to be public and try and share my strength was imminent. Helping is how I justify my time here is well spent. I’m lucky I have been able to combine it with the fun career of modeling.”