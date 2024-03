Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Former "Days of Our Lives" child actress Alison Sweeney is weighing in on the new bombshell documentary series "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV."

One of the most alarming revelations in the documentary was an interview with "Drake & Josh" star Drake Bell, who detailed sexual abuse allegations against Brian Peck, an actor and dialogue coach hired by Nickelodeon.

Sweeney told Fox News Digital she hasn't seen the documentary yet, but the trailer made her thankful for her parents' role in her career at such a young age.

"I was shocked," Alison said of the "Quiet on Set" trailer. "I guess I should say shocked, but not surprised. In fact, when I was watching the trailer, I thought to myself, ‘This is exactly what my mother worked so hard to protect me from as a child actor.’

"It's my parents who I give all the credit [to]."

Sweeney, now 47 and still acting, noted her parents didn't shove her into the spotlight and weren't counting on her to "support the family." She told Fox News Digital she always wanted to be an actress, so the decision was up to her.

Sweeney's mother would only allow her to act if she kept her grades up and was respectful to her mentors.

"I had to work hard and get good grades and study and be respectful and follow the rules," Sweeney explained.

The actress praised her mom and dad as being "really exemplary parents" who kept her away from "all that stuff."

"I had one incident on the show where there was like a cool stunt they wanted to do and the teacher, who is also like a social worker, expressed concern about me breathing in the smoke or whatever that was going to happen," she explained. "My mom was like, 'Well, no she's not doing it', and [we] figured out another way to shoot it."

Sweeney noted that it's a "very rare thing in the industry even today. Parents are really intimidated by production schedules and directors."

"My parents just never went along with any of that," she explained. "And I'm so grateful and lucky because that's how, unfortunately, a lot of those kids end up in those situations because the parents feel pressured or they want so badly for their kid to succeed."

The Hallmark actress explained that parents of child actors often give up their "authority" and "power" on film and television sets.

However, that wasn't the case with her parents.

"They were like, ‘Nope, not doing it,’" Sweeney shared with a laugh.

Fast-forward to today, Sweeney is working on her own production. She stars in, wrote and is the executive producer for "One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery."

Alison reunites with her "Wedding Veil" and "Days of Our Lives" co-star, Victor Webster, in her upcoming Hallmark project.

"It's been my dream since I was 4 years old," she told Fox News Digital of her latest project. "I told my dad when I was a little girl that this is what I wanted to do. And to actually be here, like, actually doing it is just an unbelievable dream come true. Sometimes, I just can't believe it's my real life."

Sweeney has had a long career in acting, starring in several Hallmark holiday movies and guest starring on "Friends."

"It was really cool to work with Jennifer Aniston because, of course, her father played on ‘Days of Our Lives’ for many years before he passed away," she explained. "He played Victor Kiriakis, who was the real villain on the show, and he is a legend. So, it felt full circle to work with her."

John Aniston died in November 2022 at 89.

"One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery" premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT Friday, April 5, on Hallmark Mystery.