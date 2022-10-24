Former ‘America’s Got Talent’ finalist Zuri Craig dies at 44

Zuri Craig, a finalist on "America's Got Talent" in 2015, has died, according to his family.

Craig, who performed on "America's Got Talent" as part of the Craig Lewis Band, was 44-years-old.

The family made the announcement on Craig's ZoReMi Entertainment Instagram page, where they paid tribute to the late musician.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig. We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy at this unimaginable time of mourning," the announcement read.

The family did not disclose a cause of death for the singer.

Craig and his singing partner, Jeffrey Lewis, came in fifth overall on "America's Got Talent" in 2015, when they performed versions of songs by James Brown and Mary J. Blige.

He has also worked on Tyler Perry films "Madea’s Big Happy Family," "Madea Gets a Job" and "A Madea Christmas."