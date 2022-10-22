Expand / Collapse search
Departed
Published

Carly Simon's sisters die one day apart after battles with cancer

Broadway composer Lucy Simon was 82, former opera singer Joanna Simon was 85

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Singer-songwriter Carly Simon’s sisters died one day apart after battling cancer. 

Broadway composer Lucy Simon was 82, and former opera singer Joanna Simon was 85.

Lucy died Thursday at her home in New York, a family spokesperson announced. She suffered from breast cancer. 

In 1991, Lucy received a Tony nomination for her work in the Broadway musical "The Secret Garden." 

Carly and Lucy once performed as the Simon Sisters, opening for acts in Greenwich Village folk clubs. 

Singer-songwriter Carly Simon’s sisters died one day apart after battling cancer.  (Getty Images)

Lucy and her husband, David Levine, produced two Grammy-winning children’s albums, "In Harmony," and "In Harmony 2."

FILE - Lucy Simon, left, and her sister Carly Simon sing in Broadway's Shubert Alley in New York, on June 9, 1982. 

FILE - Lucy Simon, left, and her sister Carly Simon sing in Broadway's Shubert Alley in New York, on June 9, 1982.  (AP Photo/Nancy Kaye, File)

The pair had two children, Julie Simon, and James Levine, along with four grandchildren – Sophie, Ben, Charlie and Evie.

Joanna Simon died in a hospital a day before Lucy in Manhattan. She battled thyroid cancer.

In 1962, the former talented singer made her debut at the New York City Opera as Mozart’s Cherubino, and continued her career with the New York Philharmonic, the Vienna Philharmonic and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

Joanna was a former arts correspondent for PBS’s "MacNeil-Lehrer News Hour" until 1992 and then found a career in real estate. 

The three musically talented Simon sisters were the children of publishing giant Richard Simon – founder of the Simon Schuster company – and his wife, Andrea – a civil rights activist and singer. (Getty Images)

The three musically talented Simon sisters were the children of publishing giant Richard Simon – founder of the Simon & Schuster company -- and his wife, Andrea – a civil rights activist and singer.

The Simon family had a late younger brother and son named Peter, who died of cardiac arrest at 71 after being treated for cancer. 

Carly, the youngest out of the three Simon sisters, is known for her popular hits, including "You’re So Vain," "Anticipation," and "Haven’t Got Time for the Pain."

The Simon sisters were featured in each other’s music projects throughout the years. 

Joanna sang backup on Carly’s 1972 album, "No Secrets," and Lucy’s 1975 album "Lucy Simon."

In 1993, Carly also wrote her own opera, "Romulus Hunt," released as an album, and featured a character named Joanna, a mezzo-soprano, just like her sister.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

