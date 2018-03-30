For Our Son
On August 6, 201,1 Aaron Carson Vaughn and 29 others stepped into a CH-47D Chinook chopper and headed to a mission from which they would never return. Learn more about Aaron's story and how you can help others learn the truth about war.
