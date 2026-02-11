Kelsea Ballerini fuels cheating rumors with cryptic Instagram comment after Chase Stokes breakup

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelsea Ballerini fueled cheating rumors swirling around the news of her recent breakup with Chase Stokes with a simple Instagram comment.

Fans found Ballerini in the comments of fellow country singer Ashley Cooke's recent Instagram video of an unreleased song about a man with "wandering eyes."

"Whiskey nights wandering eyes make messes / hiding phones ‘idks’ make questions / towns talk and the truth starts spreading / don’t you know crossing lines makes Xs," the lyrics of Cooke's song read.

KELSEA BALLERINI, CHASE STOKES COMMIT TO 'BREAKING PATTERNS' IN REKINDLED ROMANCE AFTER 'MESSY' YEAR

Ballerini commented, "Mmmhhhmmm."

"You get it," Cooke responded.

News that Ballerini and Stokes ended their relationship after briefly rekindling surfaced in early February.

"Kelsea and Chase have broken up again. It happened just the other day," a source told Us Weekly on Feb. 6.

"They still love each other, which is why they've kept trying to make it work," another insider told People. "But their lives are in very different places right now. Figuring out where to live and how to truly merge their lives has been hard lately. It's been something they've gone back and forth on," the source claimed.

"Kelsea's been so supportive of him throughout their relationship, but it hasn't been reciprocated, especially as her career has continued to grow," another source told the outlet. "It feels like there's insecurity there on his end."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "Cowboys Cry Too" singer and "Outer Banks" star first got together in January 2023.

After nearly three years together, Ballerini, 32, and Stokes, 33, called it quits in September 2025.

Things seemed to be going well between the two before their first breakup, with Stokes claiming the two never went more than three weeks without seeing each other.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"If we need to make the effort to show up when one's across the country, we do it," he told People. "The amount of effort that we put into our careers, we should be doubling that in our personal lives. It's not always easy, and it's not always convenient, but having a big, beautiful life didn't come from convenience or ease."

Ballerini released her album "Patterns" in 2024 – which detailed her experience with falling in love with Stokes in song form.

"It’s the in-between moments," she told Women's Health at the time. "How do we get to the happy-go-lucky, mushy-gushy phase? This is the process, but it took a lot of sorting through baggage together. I think we’re both really proud of that."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP