Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' reenters charts after viral TikTok video by 'skateboarder'

A new video on TikTok has prompted a resurgence in the popularity of Fleetwood Mac's 1977 song "Dreams."

In a video shared on the popular social media app several days ago, user @420doggface208 posted footage of himself, presumably skateboarding down a sidewalk, with a bottle of Ocean Spray cran-raspberry juice in his hand as "Dreams" plays out loud.

After taking a swig of juice and riding safely into the road, the user mouths along to Stevie Nicks as she sings, "It's only right that you should play the way you feel it."

The video also went viral on Twitter, when a user shared it, writing: "I don’t use this verbiage often but this is a whole vibe. simple as that."

Since then, the iconic rock band has responded, writing "We love this!"

"Dreams" now sits at No. 29 on Rolling Stone's top 100 popular songs list, currently topped by Cardi B's "WAP."

Additionally, Variety reports that, per Buzz Angle Music, streams of the song rose from 5.2 million last week to 6.7 million this week.

The outlet also reports that the song quadrupled its digital sales, rising from 1,200 paid downloads to 4,800 this week, making it the 15th best seller of the week.

The original TikTok video -- starring Idaho Falls, Idaho, resident Nathan Apodaca -- has earned more than 18 million views, while the Twitter post has garnered 22.5 million.

"Dreams" was originally released as a single in 1977 before being featured on Fleetwood Mac's iconic album "Rumours."

The song hit No. 1 in the US and spent 19 weeks on the charts.

"Rumours" sold more than 10 million copies in the first month of its release and won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1978. It ranks No. 11 among the best-selling albums of all time, according to Business Insider.