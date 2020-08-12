Stevie Nicks says the coronavirus pandemic is a real 'American Horror Story'

Stevie Nicks is opening up about her grave concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, from the debilitating effects COVID-19 could have on herself to the dangers people are facing by not wearing masks.

In a lengthy "journal entry" shared on her Facebook page, the Fleetwood Mac singer sounded off on Americans who are failing to protect themselves.

"A lot of people still aren't taking the wearing of a simple mask seriously~ or, just trying to be aware of how close you are to others. The masks and the distancing have now become a political statement. It is not political," Nicks begins.

Failing to wear a mask is a "silent killer hiding in the shadows," she continued.

The "Landslide" singer warned readers that they don't "have much time" and listed off a number of side effects COVID-19 could have on a person's health over their lifetime.

"If I get it, I will probably never sing again," Nicks, 72, feared. "Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life. I don't have much time."

Nicks lambasted Americans who are acting as if the coronavirus pandemic does not exist by attending "bars," and "block parties" and getting "drunk."

She also likened the global health crisis to an episode of "American Horror Story." She recalled a 2014 episode of the horror series she starred in about an "apocalypse above ground" where there was a "shelter in place" and characters struggled to find safety in underground bunkers.

"You did not want to leave that safe house because only death awaited you above ground. When those characters ventured out for just a moment~ They wore their hazmat suits and black gas masks~ no questions asked. I found it terrifying," Nicks admitted.

She concluded that the episode portrayed "the end of the world" and today's coronavirus pandemic looks a lot like it.

"What's going on in our country now, is a real 'American Horror Story,'" Nicks warned.

She reminded her fans to "never" take their elders for granted and implored her followers to stop acting like "you're immortal."