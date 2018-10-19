'First Man' star Claire Foy calls Donald Trump 'the giant penis of America'

British actress Claire Foy has shared her views about President Trump calling him “the giant penis of America” in a new interview.

“The Crown” actress opened up about politics in a profile with The Hollywood Reporter that was released on Wednesday.

“All powerful! D.C. is where the giant penis of America lives... in more ways than one,” Foy told the outlet referring to Trump.

The singer also revealed that she wanted to “violently hurt” an anti-#MeToo movement protester she encountered an anti-Brett Kavanagh protest the weekend the judge was confirmed to the Supreme Court. The actress explained that the protester carried a sign which read “#MeTooFraud” and that she did not agree with his display of action.

"How dare you write #MeTooFraud on a placard?" Foy said of the protester. "It just breaks my heart, how other human beings just care so little about people. That person must not have any idea of what those women have been through. I have a real problem with people not understanding the effect that they have on other people."

Foy went on to say that men, like the protester she encountered, are the ones hindering women's voices that movements such as #MeToo and Time’s Up have helped women gain.

“They feel vulnerable because women are becoming more powerful, so they want to put us in our place to let us know we’re weak and we’re feeble and we’re emotional,” she said. “Why do we need to be controlled? Why are we so dangerous? We are really powerful. We can bring people into the world. We have the capacity to hold children in our bodies. They can’t do that. I admire men and think they are amazing. So why does it have to be a competition?”

But “The Crown” star isn’t the only member of the “First Man” cast who has recently voiced their political views.

The Neil-Armstrong inspired film ran into some intense controversy weeks back after it was revealed that the movie would omit the moment when Armstrong planted the American flag on the moon. Canadian-born actor Ryan Gosling, who plays Armstrong in the film, defended the decision to not show the flag noting that the film sought to show it as a human achievement rather than an American achievement.

“I think this was widely regarded in the end as a human achievement [and] that's how we chose to view it,” he told reporters. "I also think Neil was extremely humble, as were many of these astronauts, and time and time again he deferred the focus from himself to the 400,000 people who made the mission possible.”

Although Neil Armstrong's children defended the choice, the decision didn't sit well with some people including President Donald Trump and Buzz Aldrin who derided the film for being afraid of its American roots and heritage.

“It’s unfortunate,” the president said in an interview with the Daily Caller. “It’s almost like they’re embarrassed at the achievement coming from America, I think it’s a terrible thing.”

He continued, “When you think of Neil Armstrong and when you think of the landing on the moon, you think about the American flag. For that reason, I wouldn’t even want to watch the movie.”

Last weekend, "First Man" opened at No.3 at the box office after "Venom" and "A Star is Born."

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.